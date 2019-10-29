Game of Thrones Creators David Benioff and DB Weiss Quit Star Wars Trilogy

David Benioff and DB Weiss, the creators of the television mega-hit Game of Thrones that was launched in 2011 have now walked away from the much-hyped deal with Disney's Lucasfilm to launch a feature film trilogy in 2022. The news of them signing a nine-figure deal with Netflix was first broken in August, and that has apparently come in the way of their commitments with Lucasfilm.

According to a report in Deadline, Benioff and Weiss, who were supposed to launch a post-Skywalker era of the Star Wars brand with a new story, had to call it quits due to their busy schedule.

According to the report, they issued a statement, which read, "We love Star Wars," adding, "When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything."

The pair further added, "There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away," the GoT creators said in a statement to Deadline.

Speaking about Benioff and Weiss quitting the show, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that she hopes to include them in the Lucasfilm's journey, adding that both Benioff and Weiss are incredible storytellers and they hope to include them in the journey when they are able to step away from their busy schedule and focus on Star Wars.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.