Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Game of Thrones Creators David Benioff and DB Weiss Quit Star Wars Trilogy

According to reports, Benioff and Weiss, who were supposed to launch a post-Skywalker era of the Star Wars brand with a new story, had to call it quits due to their busy schedule.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 29, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones Creators David Benioff and DB Weiss Quit Star Wars Trilogy
According to reports, Benioff and Weiss, who were supposed to launch a post-Skywalker era of the Star Wars brand with a new story, had to call it quits due to their busy schedule.

David Benioff and DB Weiss, the creators of the television mega-hit Game of Thrones that was launched in 2011 have now walked away from the much-hyped deal with Disney's Lucasfilm to launch a feature film trilogy in 2022. The news of them signing a nine-figure deal with Netflix was first broken in August, and that has apparently come in the way of their commitments with Lucasfilm.

According to a report in Deadline, Benioff and Weiss, who were supposed to launch a post-Skywalker era of the Star Wars brand with a new story, had to call it quits due to their busy schedule.

According to the report, they issued a statement, which read, "We love Star Wars," adding, "When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything."

The pair further added, "There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects. So we are regretfully stepping away," the GoT creators said in a statement to Deadline.

Speaking about Benioff and Weiss quitting the show, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy said that she hopes to include them in the Lucasfilm's journey, adding that both Benioff and Weiss are incredible storytellers and they hope to include them in the journey when they are able to step away from their busy schedule and focus on Star Wars.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram