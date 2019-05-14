Game of Thrones Creators Show Up as 'Bad Writers' After Google Bombing by Angry Fans

After the latest turn of events on Game of Thrones, a section of fans are disappointed in the way the script of the HBO show's last season has been written. To express their disappointment, a Game of Thrones Reddit channel named "/r/Freefolk" is 'Google bombing' the show's creators, so that their names turn up when you type 'bad writers' on the search engine.Google bombing is an effect wherein a Reddit post is liked by so many members that it shows up on the top of Google search. Fans used the technique to slam Game of Thrones creators by naming a Reddit thread as 'Bad Writers' alongside an image of DB Weiss and David Benioff and asked other users to up vote the post.By titling the Reddit thread as such, and associating a picture of the two showrunners with it, Google will "index" the page and show it for anyone searching the associated phrase. With enough votes, Google automatically lists the image of Weiss and Benioff on top whenever anyone search for 'bad writers'.The group is named "/r/Freefolk" after the name of people in the world of "Game of Thrones" who live north of The Wall and do not submit to any king. The group self-identifies as a spoiler-friendly place.The collective anger Game of Thrones fans felt towards the creators Benioff and Weiss, who wrote the penultimate episode The Bells, was apparent on Twitter. Fans have been fuming over their handling of Daenerys Targaryen's character arc, as well as the demise of another key character, Cersei Lannister.Check out the tweets below: