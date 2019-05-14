English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Creators Show Up as 'Bad Writers' After Google Bombing by Angry Fans
Fans used Google bombing to express their disappointment with the creators David Benioff and DB Weiss after the latest episode of Game of Thrones.
Fans used Google bombing to express their disappointment with the creators David Benioff and DB Weiss after the latest episode of Game of Thrones.
Loading...
After the latest turn of events on Game of Thrones, a section of fans are disappointed in the way the script of the HBO show's last season has been written. To express their disappointment, a Game of Thrones Reddit channel named "/r/Freefolk" is 'Google bombing' the show's creators, so that their names turn up when you type 'bad writers' on the search engine.
Google bombing is an effect wherein a Reddit post is liked by so many members that it shows up on the top of Google search. Fans used the technique to slam Game of Thrones creators by naming a Reddit thread as 'Bad Writers' alongside an image of DB Weiss and David Benioff and asked other users to up vote the post.
By titling the Reddit thread as such, and associating a picture of the two showrunners with it, Google will "index" the page and show it for anyone searching the associated phrase. With enough votes, Google automatically lists the image of Weiss and Benioff on top whenever anyone search for 'bad writers'.
The group is named "/r/Freefolk" after the name of people in the world of "Game of Thrones" who live north of The Wall and do not submit to any king. The group self-identifies as a spoiler-friendly place.
The collective anger Game of Thrones fans felt towards the creators Benioff and Weiss, who wrote the penultimate episode The Bells, was apparent on Twitter. Fans have been fuming over their handling of Daenerys Targaryen's character arc, as well as the demise of another key character, Cersei Lannister.
Check out the tweets below:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Google bombing is an effect wherein a Reddit post is liked by so many members that it shows up on the top of Google search. Fans used the technique to slam Game of Thrones creators by naming a Reddit thread as 'Bad Writers' alongside an image of DB Weiss and David Benioff and asked other users to up vote the post.
By titling the Reddit thread as such, and associating a picture of the two showrunners with it, Google will "index" the page and show it for anyone searching the associated phrase. With enough votes, Google automatically lists the image of Weiss and Benioff on top whenever anyone search for 'bad writers'.
The group is named "/r/Freefolk" after the name of people in the world of "Game of Thrones" who live north of The Wall and do not submit to any king. The group self-identifies as a spoiler-friendly place.
The collective anger Game of Thrones fans felt towards the creators Benioff and Weiss, who wrote the penultimate episode The Bells, was apparent on Twitter. Fans have been fuming over their handling of Daenerys Targaryen's character arc, as well as the demise of another key character, Cersei Lannister.
Check out the tweets below:
Stop it! #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/hJrptxwhjJ— Jess Pine (@JessPine) May 14, 2019
This so fkin true lol #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/vwFUfxM86n— abdallah (@countwithme) May 13, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Here's How Much Avengers Endgame Need to Break Avatar Box Office Record
- This Dialogue From Shahid Kapoor Starrer Kabir Singh is Now a Hilarious Meme
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
- IPL 2019 | Dhoni's Gems to Russell's Fire, the Best Quotes From the Season
- Are You Fit Enough to Try Disha Patani's Butterfly Kick?
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results