Game of Thrones Cut Pivotal Jon Snow-Daenerys Scene Which Would've Explained Mad Queen Twist

The final season of Game Of Thrones is created a furore among fans who were not happy with the writing and the arcs of some of their favourite characters. The final episode of Season 8 aired in May this year, but nuggets from the script continue to be unearthed which help explain character motivations.

The full scripts for the final season are available at the Writers Guild Foundation Shavelson-Webb Library in Los Angeles, including cut dialogue and trimmed scenes for the world to see.

The script of the finale was previously made available online, explaining why Drogon set the Iron Throne ablaze, but a detail from an earlier episode has now been spotted which refers to the incest romance between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen more explicitly, reported metro.co.uk.

The script for episode five The Bells includes a scene between Jon Snow and Varys on the beach of Dragonstone, where the latter expresses his concerns about Daenerys. After the scene, Daenerys confronts Jon about what was discussed, before she laments how she has no love in Westeros, only fear.

After Jon tells Danerys he loves her and she's his queen, Dany replies, 'Is that all I am to you? Your Queen?' After responding 'no', they kiss. The script, in a deviation from the aired episode, then says, '[Dany] is desperate for a connection; she cannot remember a time she has felt this alone. She pulls back from the kiss and looks at Jon. This is complicated for him. He loves her. He disapproves strongly of what she's doing. He lusts after her. He fears her. She feels his ambivalence'. Daenerys then replies, 'It disgusts you.'

As Jon trails off, her expression 'hardens' before she says the line, 'All right then, let it be fear.'

While it's only a small detail which was cut, it could have gone a long way in driving home Daenerys' frustrations which resulted in her burning down King's Landing. Interestingly, another scene was trimmed which also would have helped emphasize Daenerys' loneliness. After Daenerys notices the flirting between Missandei and Grey Worm at the feast of Winterfell, she compares it to the affection she receives from Jon, who is distracted and wrapped up in his own thoughts.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.