Game of Thrones: Daenerys Targaryen Didn't Deserve THAT Ending, Tweet GoT Fans

The latest episode of Game of Thrones delivered what just might be the most brutal twist in the show's eight year history.

May 20, 2019, 12:30 PM IST
Game of Thrones: Daenerys Targaryen Didn't Deserve THAT Ending, Tweet GoT Fans
A still of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) from Game of Thrones.
This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones' series finale.

The latest episode of Game of Thrones delivered what just might be the most brutal twist in the show's eight year history. In one of the heart-wrenching but most inevitable moments in the finale, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) stabs and kills Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) after her desperation to rule the world overpowers her.

Ever since Jon learned about his true parentage, the show has been teasing this ultimate showdown between him and Dany that finally came in the final episode. Even though Jon did try to give Dany one last chance to prove to him that she hadn't totally lost it when he asked her to forgive Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) but she simply refuses it saying, "We can't hide behind small mercies." Soon, Jon realizes that Daenerys won't stop and will just keep slaughtering innocents to build a "good" world as she claims to know what is good. He then decides to use their close relationship as a means to put an end to Dany's mad queen brief reign.

It was quite honestly the saddest moment, and one Game of Thrones fans will simply never be able to overcome, as you can tell from the tweets.

One fan wrote, "I’ve rooted for Dany for ten years just for her to be murdered by Jon Snow?" Another fan said, "that's it? daenerys targaryen dies just like that?"























