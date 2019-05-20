English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 267 127 148
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Game of Thrones: Daenerys Targaryen Didn't Deserve THAT Ending, Tweet GoT Fans
The latest episode of Game of Thrones delivered what just might be the most brutal twist in the show's eight year history.
A still of Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harrington) from Game of Thrones.
This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones' series finale.
The latest episode of Game of Thrones delivered what just might be the most brutal twist in the show's eight year history. In one of the heart-wrenching but most inevitable moments in the finale, Jon Snow (Kit Harington) stabs and kills Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) after her desperation to rule the world overpowers her.
Ever since Jon learned about his true parentage, the show has been teasing this ultimate showdown between him and Dany that finally came in the final episode. Even though Jon did try to give Dany one last chance to prove to him that she hadn't totally lost it when he asked her to forgive Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) but she simply refuses it saying, "We can't hide behind small mercies." Soon, Jon realizes that Daenerys won't stop and will just keep slaughtering innocents to build a "good" world as she claims to know what is good. He then decides to use their close relationship as a means to put an end to Dany's mad queen brief reign.
It was quite honestly the saddest moment, and one Game of Thrones fans will simply never be able to overcome, as you can tell from the tweets.
One fan wrote, "I’ve rooted for Dany for ten years just for her to be murdered by Jon Snow?" Another fan said, "that's it? daenerys targaryen dies just like that?"
I’ve rooted for Dany for ten years just for her to be murdered by Jon Snow???#gameofthrones #demthrones pic.twitter.com/xRThIhLvKC— Annie of House Targaryen ♈️ (@rickihazel) May 20, 2019
Sorry Daenerys, so sorry. #GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/4XbctCa4Hh— Mila 🌹 (@sxarletwxtch) May 20, 2019
thats it? daenerys targaryen dies just like that? #gameofthrones pic.twitter.com/dK4elW2NaK— dilara elbir (@elbirdilara) May 20, 2019
Me calling HBO after Jon betrayed Daenerys#GameOfThronesFinale pic.twitter.com/5KSIlifA7l— angegay (@aringaange) May 20, 2019
Really? You going to do Daenerys like that...Game of thrones pic.twitter.com/qd63dIW42g— Bizzarro (@Bizzarro_World) May 20, 2019
My Queen deserved better #GameofThrones #DaenerysTargaryen pic.twitter.com/pSyTftAfsU— Porch Talk (@porchtlk) May 20, 2019
How Game of Thrones should have ended. #Drogon #DaenerysTargaryen pic.twitter.com/CS6m77ZSkB— Brandon Hoyos (@brandonhoyos) May 20, 2019
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
