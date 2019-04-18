English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones' Death Toll Totals 1211 in 67 Episodes from 7 Seasons, Says IMDb
IMDB has compiled a list of GoT things, like total number of deaths and most expensive episode, in their originals series 'By The Numbers: Game of Thrones'.
Image courtesy: Entertainment Weekly/ Twitter
Game of Thrones has shown countless deaths in the seven seasons so far, and we're sure there's more to come in the ongoing Season 8. Although thousands have died in battle scenes, IMDB has compiled a list of individual deaths shown in the series, by beaheading, poisoning and other macabre ways of killing people. The death toll comes to a whopping 1211 in 67 episodes of the show's seven seasons.
IMDB has compiled some numbers pertaining to GoT, like the most expensive episode so far, which was the Battle of Bastards from the 6th season.The gut-punching episode, where Jon Snow has a face-off with Ramsay Bolton on the fields of Winterfell, approximately costed $11 million (over Rs 76 crore), but season 8 has a more expensive episode coming up at $15 million.
The number of deaths by poisoning adds up to 51, including Olenna Tyrell poisoning Joffrey and Arya Stark killing 45 men of House Frey in one scene by poisoning the wine. Starting with the death of Kraznys mo Nakloz, the slave trader, there were 83 people who were killed by the fire of the dragons till now. Beheading has been the most frequently used form of execution in the violent series. So far, 13 characters have been beheaded in the series.
IMDB has also kept count of fun occurrences on the show, like how many times Tyrion Lannister was found drunk and the number of time Joffrey got (deservedly) slapped. Turns out Tyrion has spent 43% of his total screen time drinking wine, which sums up to 2 hours 24 minutes and 48 seconds in 7 seasons.
Despite mutual hatred from fans and on-screen co-stars in the series, Joffrey has been slapped a total of five times only. Not enough, right?
Game of Thrones has had its share of musical cameos, like Coldplay's drummer Will Champion playing a drummer on season three's episode Rains of Castamere. in season seven, Ed Sheeran's character was introduced while he was singing a song to a group of fellow Lannister soldiers. There were 14 such big music cameos in the series.
You can watch more details about the stats compiled by IMDB here.
