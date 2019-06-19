Game of Thrones Director Miguel Sapochnik Says He Was Up for Killing Absolutely Everyone in the Battle of Winterfell
Miguel Sapochnik revealed his original plan for 'The Long Night' episode of 'Game of Thrones' while he spoke on the IndieWire podcast recently.
Image of actor Richard Brake aka the Night King from Game of Thrones
Miguel Sapochnik, who has famously directed the most epic battle episodes in Game of Thrones, namely The Battle of The Bastards (S6, E9), The Long Night (S8, E3) The Bells (S8, E5) and others, has revealed that he wanted to 'kill everyone' in the Battle of Winterfell of HBO's series finale where the Night King was eventually slain by Arya Stark. Sapochnik, who self-admittedly had to face a lot of 'back-and-forth with the showrunners' DB Weiss and David Benioff regarding the The Long Night, explained his original stance on the episode while he spoke on the IndieWire podcast recently.
While telling fans about his original plans for the highly anticipated Battle of Winterfell in the series final season, he said (via digitalspy.com), "I wanted to kill everyone. I wanted to kill Jorah in the horse charge at the beginning. I was up for killing absolutely everyone. I wanted it to be ruthless, so that in the first 10 minutes, you say, 'All bets are off; anyone could die'.
He added, "And David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] didn't want to. There was a lot of back-and-forth on that."
Sapochnik further explained how and why his vision for the episode in GoT and the battle sequence was left unrealised. He said, ""I think a key thing is, like, it's not my show, right?" he added. "I didn't come up with the show and make it. I am a hired director to go and do that. They have let me in and let me be involved, and I've really loved doing that. But final cut is not mine. Final cut is theirs; it's their choice (sic)."
For some viewers the easy killing of the Night King in the episode that Sapochnik refers to, laid the foundation of a season that to many lost track of its own character arcs and story line commitments. A major backlash also followed after the final season aired and concluded during April-May this year.
Read: Game of Thrones Prequel Begins Filming And Fans Will Easily Recognise the Location
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
Noted Playwright And Actor Girish Karnad Dies At 81
Live TV
Recommended For You
- What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
- You Might Meet This Bharat, Delhi Crime Actor The Next Time You Receive a Food Delivery
- This DC Modified Mahindra Marazzo Can Make a Luxury Private Jet Shy
- Facebook Libra Cryptocurrency is Already Facing A Global Financial And Regulatory Pushback
- I Support Kangana All Through, Says Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s