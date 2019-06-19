Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Game of Thrones Director Miguel Sapochnik Says He Was Up for Killing Absolutely Everyone in the Battle of Winterfell

Miguel Sapochnik revealed his original plan for 'The Long Night' episode of 'Game of Thrones' while he spoke on the IndieWire podcast recently.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 2:09 PM IST
Game of Thrones Director Miguel Sapochnik Says He Was Up for Killing Absolutely Everyone in the Battle of Winterfell
Image of actor Richard Brake aka the Night King from Game of Thrones
Miguel Sapochnik, who has famously directed the most epic battle episodes in Game of Thrones, namely The Battle of The Bastards (S6, E9), The Long Night (S8, E3) The Bells (S8, E5) and others, has revealed that he wanted to 'kill everyone' in the Battle of Winterfell of HBO's series finale where the Night King was eventually slain by Arya Stark. Sapochnik, who self-admittedly had to face a lot of 'back-and-forth with the showrunners' DB Weiss and David Benioff regarding the The Long Night, explained his original stance on the episode while he spoke on the IndieWire podcast recently.

While telling fans about his original plans for the highly anticipated Battle of Winterfell in the series final season, he said (via digitalspy.com), "I wanted to kill everyone. I wanted to kill Jorah in the horse charge at the beginning. I was up for killing absolutely everyone. I wanted it to be ruthless, so that in the first 10 minutes, you say, 'All bets are off; anyone could die'.

He added, "And David [Benioff] and Dan [Weiss] didn't want to. There was a lot of back-and-forth on that."

Sapochnik further explained how and why his vision for the episode in GoT and the battle sequence was left unrealised. He said, ""I think a key thing is, like, it's not my show, right?" he added. "I didn't come up with the show and make it. I am a hired director to go and do that. They have let me in and let me be involved, and I've really loved doing that. But final cut is not mine. Final cut is theirs; it's their choice (sic)."

For some viewers the easy killing of the Night King in the episode that Sapochnik refers to, laid the foundation of a season that to many lost track of its own character arcs and story line commitments. A major backlash also followed after the final season aired and concluded during April-May this year.

Read: Game of Thrones Prequel Begins Filming And Fans Will Easily Recognise the Location

Follow @News18Movies for more

