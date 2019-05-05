English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones: Does Melisandre's 'Green Eyes' Prophecy to Arya Refer to Cersei Lannister?
Image: Twitter
HBO’s Game of Thrones is inching towards the end of its run, with just three episodes remaining. The last episode, titled The Long Night, featured the longest consecutive battle sequence in cinema and television history, so there was a lot less time for mushy meetups. But one character did return and had a classic reunion with Arya Stark: Red Priestess Melisandre.
Melisandre told Arya, “I see a darkness in you. And in that darkness, eyes staring back at me: brown eyes, blue eyes, green eyes. Eyes you’ll shut forever.”
Arya confirmed to Melisandre that since they last met, she had indeed shut some people’s eyes forever, referencing Walder Frey (brown eyes), whom she killed in the season six episode The Winds of Winter.
She then went on to kill the blue-eyed Night King in the last episode. But who would the green eyes belong to?
In the context of the upcoming episodes, the "green eyes" that Melisandre mentioned now seemingly refer to those of Cersei Lannister's.
Lord Petyr Baelish had green eyes, too, but he met his end at the hands of Stark sisters, not Arya alone, during the season seven finale of Game of Thrones when Sansa declared Littlefinger to be guilty, and Arya cut his throat.
Meanwhile, Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) recently said that she wasn't expecting that Arya would kill the Night King.
“It was so unbelievably exciting,” Williams agreed. “But I immediately thought that everybody would hate it; that Arya doesn’t deserve it. The hardest thing is in any series is when you build up a villain that’s so impossible to defeat and then you defeat them. It has to be intelligently done because otherwise people are like, ‘Well, (the villain) couldn’t have been that bad when some 100-pound girl comes in and stabs him.’”
