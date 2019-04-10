Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Says Daenerys Targaryen is Not a Scared Little Girl Anymore

Every ardent Game of Thrones fan will agree to the fact that Emilia Clarke's character, Daenerys Targaryen, has evolved a lot over the years. In the beginning she was just a naive princess used as a piece of currency traded to a tribe. However, now that the final season approaches, we can see that throughout the series she grows to be a fearless queen and mother of dragons.Talking about the evolution of her character she told Entertainment Weekly, "The thing I now realise is she's not a scared little girl anymore. So there's less room for vulnerability or sentimentality or soft edges."The evolution of her character can also be drawn from the names Daenerys achieves with each development in the show. In Game of Thrones, she is called as, Daenerys Stormborn, Khaleesi, Mhysa, Mother of Dragons, The Unburnt, The Queen Across the Sea, and The Princess That Was Promised among many other names.She also says that she considers the upcoming eighth and final season of the series a bit like Meet the Parents.Meet the Parents is a 2000 romantic comedy, which features Ben Stiller, Robert De Niro and Teri Polo and is about a man meeting the parents of his girlfriend for the first time.In the upcoming eighth season, Daenerys Targaryen arrives at Winterfell, the home of Jon Snow (Kit Harington), where she is will meet his sisters, Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa (Sophie Turner), and his brother Bran (Isaac Hempstead-Wright)."I like to think that it's like 'Meet the Parents'. It's like: 'I hope they like me. This dude's wicked. It's a real good thing we got going on. He's the final piece. We're destined for greatness and world domination is a breath away," said Emilia."And so I need to be like: 'Can I braid your hair, Sansa? Little Arya, come over here, let's play some cricket.' So there's that. And then, very, very quickly, it's like: 'Wait, is it just me, or do they hate me?'" said the 32-year-old actress.The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14.