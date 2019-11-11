Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Says She Would Love to Play James Bond if Makers Plan Gender Switch

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke says she would love to play the iconic fictional spy James Bond if the producers plan a gender switch. In an interview with Empire magazine, the actor was asked if she would like to essay the role of the British spy, to which replied, "Yeah! Of course! Hell to the yeah."

"James Bond is one of those franchises where it's never not cool. You could literally make the naffest James Bond in the world and it would still be cool," Clarke added.

The actor, 33, will next be seen in the festive film Last Christmas opposite Crazy Rich Asians star Henry Golding.

Golding rooted for Idris Elba to get the job, after Craig's exit post the release of "No Time to Die".

"I think there's a tremendous amount of space for a new reinvention of Bond. I think it's healthy to have those types of conversations. I'm rooting for Idris. I want to see him," he said.

Meanwhile, after working on Game Of Thrones for over nine years, actress Emilia Clarke in an earlier interview said she realized that her biggest luxury in life is time and space and that's what motivated her to launch her own production house.

"I've had the good fortune of being in this incredible show with this incredible character. And, my goodness, if I were to get stereotyped as the mother of dragons, I could ask for worse. It's really quite wonderful," said Clarke.

"But what it's left me with -- after 10 years of seeing that, and being a part of that, and of doing quite big movies in my hiatuses and all of those things -- is a yearning for a different sort of creative ownership," she added.

(with inputs from PTI and IANS)

