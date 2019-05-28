English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones' Emilia Clarke Would Have Been in Avengers Endgame But It's a Long Story
Iron Man 3 writer revealed that Emila Clarke was supposed to be on the team along with RDJ and Don Cheadle.
Iron Man 3 writer revealed that Emila Clarke was supposed to be on the team along with RDJ and Don Cheadle.
Ever given a thought to how the course of Marvel Cinematic Universe could have changed if Emilia Clarke, who is known for portraying Daenerys Targaryen in HBO's medieval drama Game of Thrones, would have been a part of Avengers Universe? Well, the makers of Iron Man 3 did.
Recently, Drew Pearce, who co-wrote the script of Rober Downey Jr's Iron Man 3 with director Shane Black, took to social media to post a photo from an early Iron Man 3 table read with the cast. In the caption of the photo, he revealed that Emila Clarke was supposed to be on the team along with RDJ and Don Cheadle (War Machine). Pearce did not disclose any details about why she didn't make it to the film. But, he mentioned that it's a 'long story' and the 'script changed'.
Soon after he posted the picture, fans rushed to comment section, to speculate why the British actress wasn't a part of the film. While some think that with changes the character might have been completely cut out from the film, others tried to guess the character she would have played.
In the comment section, Pearce further explained that sometimes members from the film fraternity sit during table reads for help, and it doesn't necessarily mean that they will have an onscreen role. He wrote, "To those of you wondering: when you do early table reads, a lot of the new roles aren’t cast, will change etc. Friends of the production come in to help out, just so you can hear the words out loud, even if they're not the person who'd play the role onscreen due to age etc. Emilia, only one season into GoT at the time, kindly sat in. And was great, btw." (sic)
Meanwhile, the actress did want to be a part of the Avengers Universe. Reportedly, Clarke auditioned for the role of Sharon Carter in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, but ultimately the role went to Emily VanCamp.
Nevertheless, it's interesting to note that Clarke's 'almost' role never came to light in over seven years. But, it's fascinating to think that maybe long before Dany decided to massacre King’s Landing in GoT's final season, she would have been travelling to space fighting supernatural beings in MCU along with/out the Avengers.
