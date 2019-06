Game of Thrones Ending Was Exactly How George RR Martin Had Planned It To Be

While Game of Thrones has ended, arguably for good, the fans did not seem quite satisfied with the way it actually did. Some criticism was also targeted towards Bran Stark becoming the king of the six kingdoms, after the idea is pitched by Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) during a meeting of the representatives of all the noble houses of Westeros in the Dragon Pits at King's Landing.While many might think that showrunners, DB Weiss and David Benioff, may have come up with this particular ending for Bran, like they did for almost all the other characters in the series, during an interview, actor Isaac Hempstead Wright, who played Bran in the series, revealed that the conclusion to his journey was specified by author George RR Martin, the American writer whose work A Song of Ice and Fire has inspired the fantasy-drama series.In the interview, Wright also revealed that Weiss and Benioff went ahead with crowning Bran the king because that was what Martin had told Weiss and Benioff and secondly, it was the ending that Martin too had originally in mind for Bran. Wright also shared his enthusiasm over Bran concluding his journey as imagined by the original author himself.He said (via makinggameofthrones.com ), "David and Dan (Weiss) told me there were two things George RR Martin had planned for Bran, and that was the Hodor revelation, and that he would be king. So that’s pretty special to be directly involved in something that is part of George’s vision. It was a really nice way to wrap it up."Follow @News18Movies for more