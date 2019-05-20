English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Ends on Devastating Note, Vivek Oberoi Slammed for Meme on Aishwarya Rai
The story of Game of Thrones finally comes to a close with a frustrating ending, Arjun Rampal is off to Maldives with his pregnant girlfriend, and John Wick has ended the box office reign of Avengers: Endgame in North America. Here's our entertainment news wrap of the day.
The story of Game of Thrones finally comes to a close with a frustrating ending, Arjun Rampal is off to Maldives with his pregnant girlfriend, and John Wick has ended the box office reign of Avengers: Endgame in North America. Here's our entertainment news wrap of the day.
Loading...
The last episode of Game of Thrones has finally aired and all the events built up in the eight seasons have found a culmination. With the final episode, showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff have closed the lid on the story of Thrones and virtually every other character still on the show, completing the saga that began nearly a decade ago. Fans are divided on the finale though, with many dissatisfied by the turn of events in the end.
What probably struck Vivek Oberoi as a joke, has been termed insensitive by many. He used a meme to make a commentary on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and faced flak for it on social media.
Read on for more entertainment highlights of the day.
A few weeks back, actor Arjun Rampal had announced that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple, are super excited about expecting their first child together, have taken off on a vacation in Maldives.
Read: Arjun Rampal Whisks Away Pregnant Girlfriend Gabriella on a Babymoon in Maldives
Giving Instagram users a glimpse into her weird sense of humour, Selena Gomez posted a caption about her The Dead Don't Die co-star Bill Murray that has grabbed eyeballs. While posting some pictures of herself from the festival, Selena joked that she is getting married to the 68-year-old actor.
Read: Bill Murray and I Are Getting Married, Jokes Selena Gomez About Her 68-year-old Co-star
Vivek Oberoi has made commentary on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls, while clubbing it up with his personal life. He shared a meme that features him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya's colleague and Cannes contemporary Sonam Kapoor called Vivek's post "disgusting" and "classless."
Read: Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless'
The last few moments of the finale episode of Game of Thrones felt like a mopping-up exercise, perhaps because the choices and decisions made at the start of Season 8 ultimately hampered what the last episode could do.
Read our review: Game of Thrones S8 E6 Review: The Iron Throne Feels like a Mopping-up Exercise
John Wick put an end to the three-week box office reign of Avengers: Endgame. Propelled by positive reviews, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum beat expectations with a debut of $57 million from 3,850 North American locations, nabbing the box office crown from Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's latest juggernaut that collected $29.4 million during its fourth weekend of release.
Read: John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
What probably struck Vivek Oberoi as a joke, has been termed insensitive by many. He used a meme to make a commentary on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and faced flak for it on social media.
Read on for more entertainment highlights of the day.
A few weeks back, actor Arjun Rampal had announced that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple, are super excited about expecting their first child together, have taken off on a vacation in Maldives.
Read: Arjun Rampal Whisks Away Pregnant Girlfriend Gabriella on a Babymoon in Maldives
Giving Instagram users a glimpse into her weird sense of humour, Selena Gomez posted a caption about her The Dead Don't Die co-star Bill Murray that has grabbed eyeballs. While posting some pictures of herself from the festival, Selena joked that she is getting married to the 68-year-old actor.
Read: Bill Murray and I Are Getting Married, Jokes Selena Gomez About Her 68-year-old Co-star
Vivek Oberoi has made commentary on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls, while clubbing it up with his personal life. He shared a meme that features him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya's colleague and Cannes contemporary Sonam Kapoor called Vivek's post "disgusting" and "classless."
Read: Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless'
The last few moments of the finale episode of Game of Thrones felt like a mopping-up exercise, perhaps because the choices and decisions made at the start of Season 8 ultimately hampered what the last episode could do.
Read our review: Game of Thrones S8 E6 Review: The Iron Throne Feels like a Mopping-up Exercise
John Wick put an end to the three-week box office reign of Avengers: Endgame. Propelled by positive reviews, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum beat expectations with a debut of $57 million from 3,850 North American locations, nabbing the box office crown from Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's latest juggernaut that collected $29.4 million during its fourth weekend of release.
Read: John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- ICC World Cup 2019 | In Ponting's Presence Players Behave Like Eight-year-olds Around Bieber: Finch
- Video of Differently Abled Zomato Delivery Guy Goes Viral, Twitter Calls Him a 'True Inspiration'
- Now That Huawei Cannot Use Android For The Phones it Makes, What Are Its Options (Updated)
- John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results