Game of Thrones Ends on Devastating Note, Vivek Oberoi Slammed for Meme on Aishwarya Rai

The last episode of Game of Thrones has finally aired and all the events built up in the eight seasons have found a culmination. With the final episode, showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff have closed the lid on the story of Thrones and virtually every other character still on the show, completing the saga that began nearly a decade ago. Fans are divided on the finale though, with many dissatisfied by the turn of events in the end.What probably struck Vivek Oberoi as a joke, has been termed insensitive by many. He used a meme to make a commentary on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls, which featured Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and faced flak for it on social media.Read on for more entertainment highlights of the day.A few weeks back, actor Arjun Rampal had announced that he is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades. The couple, are super excited about expecting their first child together, have taken off on a vacation in Maldives.Read: Arjun Rampal Whisks Away Pregnant Girlfriend Gabriella on a Babymoon in Maldives Giving Instagram users a glimpse into her weird sense of humour, Selena Gomez posted a caption about her The Dead Don't Die co-star Bill Murray that has grabbed eyeballs. While posting some pictures of herself from the festival, Selena joked that she is getting married to the 68-year-old actor.Read: Bill Murray and I Are Getting Married, Jokes Selena Gomez About Her 68-year-old Co-star Vivek Oberoi has made commentary on the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 exit polls, while clubbing it up with his personal life. He shared a meme that features him, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aishwarya's seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya. Aishwarya's colleague and Cannes contemporary Sonam Kapoor called Vivek's post "disgusting" and "classless."Read: Vivek Oberoi Tweets Meme on Aishwarya Rai, Sonam Kapoor Calls it 'Disgusting' and 'Classless' The last few moments of the finale episode of Game of Thrones felt like a mopping-up exercise, perhaps because the choices and decisions made at the start of Season 8 ultimately hampered what the last episode could do.Read our review: Game of Thrones S8 E6 Review: The Iron Throne Feels like a Mopping-up Exercise John Wick put an end to the three-week box office reign of Avengers: Endgame. Propelled by positive reviews, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum beat expectations with a debut of $57 million from 3,850 North American locations, nabbing the box office crown from Avengers: Endgame, Marvel's latest juggernaut that collected $29.4 million during its fourth weekend of release.Read: John Wick Snaps and Breaks Avengers Endgame's Magic Box Office Spell