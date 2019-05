Game of Thrones Episode 4 New Pictures: As Daenerys Sails to King's Landing, Will Jon Accompany Her?

After the battle at Winterfell, while some thought the fight was over, new images released by HBO from the fourth episode of Game of Thrones suggest otherwise. Exclusive behind-the-scenes stills take viewers back to King's Landing as Cersei and Euron plan their defenses against an impending attack from the Targaryens.After the battle against the Night King, while a major portion of Daenerys' fleet was destroyed, noticeably the Dothraki horde and the Unsullied, she seems adamant on defeating Cersei and taking back the Iron Throne. Its unclear from the images, whether Jon is with her in this bid or not, or whether he is leading the charge himself, after learning about his lineage. But the troops are sailing towards the throne.In one of the pics, we can see Daenerys mapping out a battle strategy, with Varys and Missandei beside her. While in other stills, we can see a large assembly of dead soldiers being prepared to be burned. We can spot Arya, Sansa, Daenerys, Grey Worm, Samwell and Tormund walking off to burn the pyre, while in another we can see Tyrion, Daenerys, Missandei and Grey Worm mourning the loss of departed soldiers.One pic interestingly shows Daenerys looking up in the sky and smiling, while one of her dragons is behind her. It suggests that her second dragon is alive and well.See pics here:Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reservedGame of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reservedGame of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reservedGame of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reservedGame of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reservedGame of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reservedGame of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reservedEpisode 4 will air on May 6, 06:30 am in India on Hotstar.Follow @News18Movies for more