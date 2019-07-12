Take the pledge to vote

Game of Thrones Fan Recalls Coffee Cup Fiasco in Stunning Artwork Series

A 'Game of Thrones' fan created artwork inspired from the infamous coffee-cup fiasco at Winterfell. See pics here.

News18.com

Updated:July 12, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
Game of Thrones has ended but the jokes around the final season don't seem to come to a halt. The eighth season especially generated a lot of drama surrounding a certain coffee cup that was spotted on the table at Winterfell and was visible during The Last of the Starks episode. The cup was an error that fans were quick to point out — and then turn into memes. However, in a latest instance, psychedelic pop artist Nicky Barkla created an art series that honors and pokes fun at the incident.

The series of artwork show key characters from the HBO series, each one sipping on their respective Starbucks drinks. The cups of Bran, the Night King, Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Daenerys Targaryen have their names on them, and the background of each one is inspired from their respective backgrounds in the series. For instance, Daenerys' artwork has her three dragons flying in the background, while flames surround her. On the other hand, the Night King's poster is in blue hue, much like his cold appearance in GoT.

Speaking about his work, Nicky told SYFY WIRE (via winteriscoming.net), "So having a Starbucks drink, something from our reality, show up in a Game of Thrones scene probably jarred people a bit — ‘that’s not supposed to be there!'”

See Nicky's Game of Thrones-inspired artwork here:

Nicky has also created artwork inspired from John Wick franchise, Dumbo, Godzilla: King of The Monsters among many others.

Follow @News18Movies for more

