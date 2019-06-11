Game of Thrones Fans Are Worried as HBO Submits These Episodes for Emmy Awards
HBO has pitched Game of Thrones' The Iron Throne episode for the Emmy Awards 2019 in the Best Writing and Directing category. Read here to find out what else made the cut.
Image courtesy: Twitter
The network has entered DB Weiss and David Benioff's The Iron Throne, which was the finale of the series, as their pitch for the best directed episode of the season. It is the same episode that let fans to petition on remaking the entire season with new and "competent" writers. Also Submitted for Best Directing for the season are Miguel Sapochnik for The Long Night and David Nutter's for The Last of the Starks.
Read: More Than One Lakh Game of Thrones Fans Sign Petition to Remake S8 With 'Competent Writers'
Weiss and Benioff's The Iron Throne is also submitted in Best Writing category. It needs to be kept in mind that the better received episodes like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Winterfell failed to get the network's nod for the awards contention.
Meanwhile, apart from various technical submissions, actors such as Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage, Lena Headey and Maisie Williams have also been pitched by the network to appear in the final nomination list.
Read: Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Has a Wishful Thinking for Show Partners
As soon as the final submissions were put up by the official Emmys website and the news surfaced on social media, like they had reacted to the entirety of the finale season, fans responded with displeasure. See some tweets and views here:
The #GameofThrones team submitted their episodes for writing and directing Emmy categories and none of the ones submitted are the best one of the season. Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/O6pWXPO64H— Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) June 10, 2019
TFW you realize the best episode of #GameOfThrones' last season—"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," obviously—is submitted for neither Directing nor Writing at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/PpSDtxjI4q— Myles McNutt (@Memles) June 10, 2019
I rather talk about #Emmys !!!— Aubrey✨ (@MoniqueAubrey) June 11, 2019
The ballot is here, people !! #GameofThrones team already submitted their episodes for writing and directing Emmy categories, guess which episodes they put?
Game of Thrones EMMY Submissions. The AUDACITY! Dead @ D&D submitting for writing #GameOfThrones #emmys https://t.co/YhxbbfvIo1— LFM (@luis_fm_) June 10, 2019
They submitted "The Iron Throne" for Best Writing HAHAHA what a mess. #GameOfThrones #Emmys— Wilfred Lucas (@wilflucas) June 11, 2019
We're all for The Longest Night and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms being submitted as #Emmys nominations but some of the other #GameofThrones choices are worrying. https://t.co/AM4jIWNpVT— House Wyrd (@HouseWyrd) June 11, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Post-Brexit Video Game Courts Controversy at E3
- Meet the 2016 Surgical Strike Hero, Ex-Army Officer who now Pursues his Motorcycle Passion
- Chris Hemsworth Takes Hindi Dialogue Lessons from Siddhant Chaturvedi, Says 'Boht Hard, Boht Hard'
- Justin Bieber Challenges Tom Cruise for UFC Fight, Twitter Loves the Move
- India vs New Zealand: Dhawan to Undergo Scans on Tuesday
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s