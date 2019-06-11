Game of Thrones Fans Are Worried as HBO Submits These Episodes for Emmy Awards

The #GameofThrones team submitted their episodes for writing and directing Emmy categories and none of the ones submitted are the best one of the season. Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/O6pWXPO64H — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) June 10, 2019

TFW you realize the best episode of #GameOfThrones' last season—"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," obviously—is submitted for neither Directing nor Writing at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/PpSDtxjI4q — Myles McNutt (@Memles) June 10, 2019

I rather talk about #Emmys !!!



The ballot is here, people !! #GameofThrones team already submitted their episodes for writing and directing Emmy categories, guess which episodes they put? — Aubrey✨ (@MoniqueAubrey) June 11, 2019

They submitted "The Iron Throne" for Best Writing HAHAHA what a mess. #GameOfThrones #Emmys — Wilfred Lucas (@wilflucas) June 11, 2019

We're all for The Longest Night and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms being submitted as #Emmys nominations but some of the other #GameofThrones choices are worrying. https://t.co/AM4jIWNpVT — House Wyrd (@HouseWyrd) June 11, 2019