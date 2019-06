Game of Thrones Fans Are Worried as HBO Submits These Episodes for Emmy Awards

The #GameofThrones team submitted their episodes for writing and directing Emmy categories and none of the ones submitted are the best one of the season. Hate to see it. pic.twitter.com/O6pWXPO64H — Joanna Robinson (@jowrotethis) June 10, 2019

TFW you realize the best episode of #GameOfThrones' last season—"A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms," obviously—is submitted for neither Directing nor Writing at the #Emmys. pic.twitter.com/PpSDtxjI4q — Myles McNutt (@Memles) June 10, 2019

I rather talk about #Emmys !!!



The ballot is here, people !! #GameofThrones team already submitted their episodes for writing and directing Emmy categories, guess which episodes they put? — Aubrey✨ (@MoniqueAubrey) June 11, 2019

They submitted "The Iron Throne" for Best Writing HAHAHA what a mess. #GameOfThrones #Emmys — Wilfred Lucas (@wilflucas) June 11, 2019

We're all for The Longest Night and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms being submitted as #Emmys nominations but some of the other #GameofThrones choices are worrying. https://t.co/AM4jIWNpVT — House Wyrd (@HouseWyrd) June 11, 2019

Every year, Emmy Awards host and celebrate the best in TV industry across American primetime and daytime entertainment programming. Since it featured in 2011, HBO's fantasy-drama series Game of Thrones has been a regular feature at the annual event. This year too HBO has submitted season 8's episodes for the coming awards season and guess what?The network has entered DB Weiss and David Benioff's The Iron Throne, which was the finale of the series, as their pitch for the best directed episode of the season. It is the same episode that let fans to petition on remaking the entire season with new and "competent" writers. Also Submitted for Best Directing for the season are Miguel Sapochnik for The Long Night and David Nutter's for The Last of the Starks.Read: More Than One Lakh Game of Thrones Fans Sign Petition to Remake S8 With 'Competent Writers' Weiss and Benioff's The Iron Throne is also submitted in Best Writing category. It needs to be kept in mind that the better received episodes like A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and Winterfell failed to get the network's nod for the awards contention.Meanwhile, apart from various technical submissions, actors such as Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Peter Dinklage , Lena Headey and Maisie Williams have also been pitched by the network to appear in the final nomination list.Read: Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Has a Wishful Thinking for Show Partners As soon as the final submissions were put up by the official Emmys website and the news surfaced on social media, like they had reacted to the entirety of the finale season, fans responded with displeasure. See some tweets and views here:Follow @News18Movies for more