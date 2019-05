Game of Thrones Final Episode Promo: Daenerys Wins the Last War, But is the Iron Throne Hers?

The devastation that was destined for the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season 8 reached epic proportions. The series is known for no-holds-barred brutality and large scale battles scenes, but the makers took the depiction of death and destruction to another level by wiping out thousands in a single episode.The fifth episode, titled 'The Bells', shows Daenerys Targaryen single-handedly winning the war. The promo for the final episode doesn't give away much other than the fact that in the after the Last War, she still has a strong army of the Unsullied and the Dothrakis. After destroying Cersei's army and bringing down all her defences, Dany is the ultimate power in Westeros now.Read our review: Game of Thrones S8 E5 Review: One of the Most Ruthless, Disturbing Episodes Ever on Television GoT fans have been making several assumptions about what will happen in the second last episode of one of the best shows on the planet. But most of the theories turned out to be untrue and the episode of shocking. Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, the Hound, the Mountain, Qyburn and Euron Greyjoy meet their fates.But the question now is, will Daenerys fulfill her destiny? The doubts on the faces of some of the key characters, shown in the aftermath of the war, raises the biggest question which will be answered in the final episode.For now, she has become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but we don't know the ultimate end of the show. Will Arya Stark, who very purposefully rode off on her horse, shut another green eye? Will Jon Snow's unwavering loyalty finally see reason? We will have to wait another week to find out.Watch the new promo here: