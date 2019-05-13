English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Final Episode Promo: Daenerys Wins the Last War, But is the Iron Throne Hers?
The promo for the sixth and final episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 is out. This article contains major spoilers from Season 8 Episode 5.
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5. You've been warned.
The devastation that was destined for the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season 8 reached epic proportions. The series is known for no-holds-barred brutality and large scale battles scenes, but the makers took the depiction of death and destruction to another level by wiping out thousands in a single episode.
The fifth episode, titled 'The Bells', shows Daenerys Targaryen single-handedly winning the war. The promo for the final episode doesn't give away much other than the fact that in the after the Last War, she still has a strong army of the Unsullied and the Dothrakis. After destroying Cersei's army and bringing down all her defences, Dany is the ultimate power in Westeros now.
Read our review: Game of Thrones S8 E5 Review: One of the Most Ruthless, Disturbing Episodes Ever on Television
GoT fans have been making several assumptions about what will happen in the second last episode of one of the best shows on the planet. But most of the theories turned out to be untrue and the episode of shocking. Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, the Hound, the Mountain, Qyburn and Euron Greyjoy meet their fates.
But the question now is, will Daenerys fulfill her destiny? The doubts on the faces of some of the key characters, shown in the aftermath of the war, raises the biggest question which will be answered in the final episode.
For now, she has become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but we don't know the ultimate end of the show. Will Arya Stark, who very purposefully rode off on her horse, shut another green eye? Will Jon Snow's unwavering loyalty finally see reason? We will have to wait another week to find out.
Watch the new promo here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
The devastation that was destined for the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season 8 reached epic proportions. The series is known for no-holds-barred brutality and large scale battles scenes, but the makers took the depiction of death and destruction to another level by wiping out thousands in a single episode.
The fifth episode, titled 'The Bells', shows Daenerys Targaryen single-handedly winning the war. The promo for the final episode doesn't give away much other than the fact that in the after the Last War, she still has a strong army of the Unsullied and the Dothrakis. After destroying Cersei's army and bringing down all her defences, Dany is the ultimate power in Westeros now.
Read our review: Game of Thrones S8 E5 Review: One of the Most Ruthless, Disturbing Episodes Ever on Television
GoT fans have been making several assumptions about what will happen in the second last episode of one of the best shows on the planet. But most of the theories turned out to be untrue and the episode of shocking. Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, the Hound, the Mountain, Qyburn and Euron Greyjoy meet their fates.
But the question now is, will Daenerys fulfill her destiny? The doubts on the faces of some of the key characters, shown in the aftermath of the war, raises the biggest question which will be answered in the final episode.
For now, she has become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but we don't know the ultimate end of the show. Will Arya Stark, who very purposefully rode off on her horse, shut another green eye? Will Jon Snow's unwavering loyalty finally see reason? We will have to wait another week to find out.
Watch the new promo here:
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kabir Singh Trailer: Shahid Kapoor’s Simmering Anger Hints at a Very Intense Love Story
- This is How Kiara Advani Countered Trolls Over Botox Rumours
- Louis Vuitton Envisions a Luxurious Future Where Your Handbag Will Have Foldable Displays
- IPL 2019 Final | MI Youngsters Line Up for Pictures & Autographs with Tendulkar
- Despite Harsh Reviews, Tara Sutaria is Happy About SOTY 2’s Opening Box Office Collection
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results