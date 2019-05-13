Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Game of Thrones Final Episode Promo: Daenerys Wins the Last War, But is the Iron Throne Hers?

The promo for the sixth and final episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 is out. This article contains major spoilers from Season 8 Episode 5.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 1:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones Final Episode Promo: Daenerys Wins the Last War, But is the Iron Throne Hers?
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 5. You've been warned.

The devastation that was destined for the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones season 8 reached epic proportions. The series is known for no-holds-barred brutality and large scale battles scenes, but the makers took the depiction of death and destruction to another level by wiping out thousands in a single episode.

The fifth episode, titled 'The Bells', shows Daenerys Targaryen single-handedly winning the war. The promo for the final episode doesn't give away much other than the fact that in the after the Last War, she still has a strong army of the Unsullied and the Dothrakis. After destroying Cersei's army and bringing down all her defences, Dany is the ultimate power in Westeros now.

Read our review: Game of Thrones S8 E5 Review: One of the Most Ruthless, Disturbing Episodes Ever on Television

GoT fans have been making several assumptions about what will happen in the second last episode of one of the best shows on the planet. But most of the theories turned out to be untrue and the episode of shocking. Cersei Lannister, Jaime Lannister, the Hound, the Mountain, Qyburn and Euron Greyjoy meet their fates.

But the question now is, will Daenerys fulfill her destiny? The doubts on the faces of some of the key characters, shown in the aftermath of the war, raises the biggest question which will be answered in the final episode.

For now, she has become the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but we don't know the ultimate end of the show. Will Arya Stark, who very purposefully rode off on her horse, shut another green eye? Will Jon Snow's unwavering loyalty finally see reason? We will have to wait another week to find out.

Watch the new promo here:



Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram