Game of Thrones Final Season: It Will be Bloodier and Emotionally Torturous, Says Sophie Turner
The cast of Game of Thrones has started talking about the finale of the series and it has got the fans on the edge.
(Photo: Hotstar)
The cast of Game of Thrones has started talking about the finale of the series and that has got their fans on the edge. After Kit Harington, Sophie Turner says that the epic drama series of HBO might disappoint fans with its ending.
In a recent conversation with IGN, Sophie who plays Sansa Stark in the show said, "Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think. For me reading the script was just heartbreaking to read the very final page of the script said, ‘End of Game of Thrones’. That was really emotional."
In an earlier interview, Turner had revealed, “I can tell you that there’s definitely a coming together of people. Everyone is coming together to fight the impending doom. There’s a lot of tension between these little groups, battling for what they think is right. It’s ‘Game of Thrones,’ so it’s going to be bloodier and more death and more emotionally torturous than all the years before.”
On the same lines, when Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the show, was quizzed if the finale of the show would live up to the expectations of the audience. He just had one answer, 'not everyone’s going to be happy.' While not hinting much about the ending, Arya Stark, played by Massie Williams,had previously said, "Season one to eight, that’s what I wanted. I was in the first episode and I want to be in the last."
With the cast's nail-biting answer, can we conclude that GoT will have a heartbreaking finale?
While we expect that many of our favourite characters won't be alive by the end of the show, we can only soothe ourselves with Jaqen H'ghar's wise words 'Valar Morghulis' (All men must die).
