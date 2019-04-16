English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Final Season Premiere Smashes All Viewership Records
The season eight premiere was also the most-tweeted episode in series history with more than five million tweets on Sunday alone.
(Photo: Hotstar)
Loading...
Game Of Thrones season eight premiered to record numbers in the US, HBO has announced.
According to figures released by HBO, the season eight premiere drew 17.4 million viewers across all platforms (linear, HBOGO and HBO NOW), including 11.8 million who watched on the linear channel, reports variety.com.
The number of viewers are expected to go up considerably once delayed viewing is factored into the final numbers.
The season seven premiere, by comparison, averaged 16.1 million total viewers, including 10.1 million who watched on the linear channel and the rest coming from DVR and streaming.
That also beats the previous series high of 16.9 million multi-platform viewers for the season seven finale. However, the season seven finale drew 12.1 million linear viewers, meaning this season's premiere was down slightly in that measure.
The last season premiered internationally on April 14. It will air in India on Star World on April 16.
In addition, HBO NOW saw a jump of approximately 50 per cent in viewing when compared to last season's finale and a 97 per cent increase when compared to the seventh season premiere. It also accounts for largest night of streaming activity ever for HBO.
The season eight premiere was also the most-tweeted episode in series history with more than five million tweets on Sunday alone.
According to figures released by HBO, the season eight premiere drew 17.4 million viewers across all platforms (linear, HBOGO and HBO NOW), including 11.8 million who watched on the linear channel, reports variety.com.
The number of viewers are expected to go up considerably once delayed viewing is factored into the final numbers.
The season seven premiere, by comparison, averaged 16.1 million total viewers, including 10.1 million who watched on the linear channel and the rest coming from DVR and streaming.
That also beats the previous series high of 16.9 million multi-platform viewers for the season seven finale. However, the season seven finale drew 12.1 million linear viewers, meaning this season's premiere was down slightly in that measure.
The last season premiered internationally on April 14. It will air in India on Star World on April 16.
In addition, HBO NOW saw a jump of approximately 50 per cent in viewing when compared to last season's finale and a 97 per cent increase when compared to the seventh season premiere. It also accounts for largest night of streaming activity ever for HBO.
The season eight premiere was also the most-tweeted episode in series history with more than five million tweets on Sunday alone.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Kohli Still Learning as a Captain: Katich
- Salman Khan's Young Retro Avatar in New 'Bharat' Poster is Whistle-worthy, See Here
- Did Richard Linklater’s Film ‘Before Sunset’ Predict the Notre-Dame Cathedral Fire 15 Years Ago?
- Sonam Kapoor Insists Kareena Kapoor is Definitely On Social Media Under a Pseudonym
- Google I/O 2019: Pixel 3a, 3a XL Expected to Launch on May 7
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results