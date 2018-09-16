GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Game of Thrones Finale: Not Everyone’s Going to be Happy, Says Kit Harington

Kit Harrington was quizzed if the finale of the show would live up to the expectation of people. Check his response.

Updated:September 16, 2018, 4:21 PM IST
Game of Thrones Finale: Not Everyone’s Going to be Happy, Says Kit Harington
(Photo: Jon Snow played by actor Kit Harington/Twitter: @Kit_Updates )
Game of Thrones will be back next year with its ultimate season. Most of the shooting has already been done and the cast obviously knows how it is going to end. Though the team of GoT has been absolutely mum about it, with few hints here and there, fans are coming up with bizarre theories.

Recently, when Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the show, was quizzed if the finale of the show would live up to the expectation of people. To this, he just had one answer, 'not everyone’s going to be happy.'

“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight-nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” said Harington. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favourite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you,” he further added.

For the uninitiated, Kit Harington shot to fame for playing the infamous character of Jon snow in Game of Thrones series.

You can listen to his response here:




With Kit's answer, can we conclude that GoT will have a conflict ridden finale? While we expect that a lot many of our favourite characters won't be alive by the end of the show, we just wonder who they will be.
