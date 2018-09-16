English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Finale: Not Everyone’s Going to be Happy, Says Kit Harington
Kit Harrington was quizzed if the finale of the show would live up to the expectation of people. Check his response.
(Photo: Jon Snow played by actor Kit Harington/Twitter: @Kit_Updates )
Loading...
Game of Thrones will be back next year with its ultimate season. Most of the shooting has already been done and the cast obviously knows how it is going to end. Though the team of GoT has been absolutely mum about it, with few hints here and there, fans are coming up with bizarre theories.
Recently, when Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the show, was quizzed if the finale of the show would live up to the expectation of people. To this, he just had one answer, 'not everyone’s going to be happy.'
“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight-nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” said Harington. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favourite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you,” he further added.
For the uninitiated, Kit Harington shot to fame for playing the infamous character of Jon snow in Game of Thrones series.
You can listen to his response here:
With Kit's answer, can we conclude that GoT will have a conflict ridden finale? While we expect that a lot many of our favourite characters won't be alive by the end of the show, we just wonder who they will be.
Recently, when Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the show, was quizzed if the finale of the show would live up to the expectation of people. To this, he just had one answer, 'not everyone’s going to be happy.'
“I think a TV series that’s spanned eight-nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end,” said Harington. “I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone. My favourite TV shows are Sopranos, Breaking Bad and The Wire, and they all ended in a way that…It’s never going to satisfy you,” he further added.
For the uninitiated, Kit Harington shot to fame for playing the infamous character of Jon snow in Game of Thrones series.
You can listen to his response here:
Kit Harington knows that the #GameOfThrones ending won't please everyone. #TIFF18 pic.twitter.com/YVgXjXBsJe— MTV News (@MTVNews) September 11, 2018
With Kit's answer, can we conclude that GoT will have a conflict ridden finale? While we expect that a lot many of our favourite characters won't be alive by the end of the show, we just wonder who they will be.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Look Joyful in the New Pic from Brahmastra Sets
- Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul are Married Now, See Pics
- Anushka Shrama on Work-Life Balance: Virat Kohli and I Find Time to Do Something Together
- Cricket Australia Open to Extra Warm-up Game but Says No Formal Request Made
- Samsung Could Launch a Foldable Smartphone With Four cameras on October 11
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...