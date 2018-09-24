GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
1-min read

Game of Thrones Finale: Will Arya Stark Stay Alive Till the Last episode? Here's What Maisie Williams Wants

Vaishali Jain |

Updated:September 24, 2018, 2:37 PM IST
Arya Stark as a blind beggar.
Arya Stark is one of the most pragmatic characters in Game of Thrones. Loved for her unapologetic and fearless approach, she has evolved over the seven seasons.

Recently, in an interview with Elle magazine, Maisie Williams talks about the season finale and her character. "When I was younger, the similarities between us were quite black and white. I was a tomboy who liked to climb trees. But now, I’ve changed and I realise they’re more subtle," she said.

Game of Thrones is known to kill pivotal characters without warning, thus twisting the storyline. But, Maisie wants to sail through them till the very last episode. She said, "Season one to eight, that’s what I wanted. I was in the first episode and I want to be in the last." And, without any doubts, every Arya fan wants the same from the makers.

The actress also talked about constant accusations of misogyny on the show. Explaining her perspective, she said, "For me, 'Game of Thrones' is in a medieval world in which women don’t have many rights, and yet they prevail. But I think as the seasons went by, it’s become more and more amazing for women. And this final season is going to be incredible. It just feels great, being on set with all these girls. They’re all ruling, you know, they’re all back on top – it’s pretty impressive."

Earlier, talking about the ending, Kit Harington (who plays Jon Snow in the series) said, “A TV series that’s spanned eight-nine years is an incredibly difficult thing to end. I think not everyone’s going to be happy, you know, and you can’t please everyone."

The eighth and final season of GoT premieres next year. While we expect that a lot more of our favourite characters won't be alive by the end of the show, we just wonder who they will be.
