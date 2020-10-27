Game of Thrones' Gendry Joe Dempsie Says Sex Scene with Maisie Williams in Season 8 was Odd

Game of Thrones actor Joe Dempsie has said that his sex scene in Season 8 with Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark in the fantasy thriller series, was an "odd transition." The actor said that he found it odd because he had seen Maisie grow up during the course of the 8 seasons of the HBO series.

Dempsie told The Independent, "It was an odd transition purely because I'd seen Maisie grow up. I'd met her when she was a child and, during the course of the first three seasons, it was something I was asked regularly because the books suggest there's a possible romance. It always made me slightly uncomfortable."

The actor, who played Robert Baratheon's illegitimate child Gendry in the show, said that he was often asked questions about this possible romance.

"They were asking me to comment on whether I – at the time, a 25-year-old man – would like my character to hook up with a 14-year-old. I always avoided answering the questions. But it was something I then had to think about," Dempsie said.

Dempsie first appeared in the show's first season, but had a more prominent role in the second and third seasons wherein he shared most of his scenes with Maisie, who was a mere child then. Dempsie's character Gendry left the show in Season 3, and resurfaced in Season 7.

The final season saw Gendry and Arya finally reunite. Dempsie said that doing a sex scene at that point with Williams was "absolutely fine" as she was 22 years old. "When we were doing season eight, Maisie was a grown woman. Also, putting that initial discomfort to the side, I didn't wanna patronise her," Dempsie said.