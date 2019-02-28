English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Here's Why Game of Thrones Writer Gerorge RR Martin Turned Down a Cameo in Season Finale
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had a chance to appear in the upcoming final season of the popular fantasy series, but he decided against it.
Image: Getty
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had a chance to appear in the upcoming final season of the popular fantasy series, but he decided against it.
The author, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels form the basis for the HBO hit, was extended an invitation by series showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss to travel from his New Mexico home to Northern Ireland to be included in a scene in season eight.
But the author decided to focus on writing his next book, the long-awaited The Winds of Winter", instead, reports ew.com.
"David and Dan invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do," Martin said.
"But I didn't think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast."
Martin pointed out that he previously did a film cameo in the show in the first Game of Thrones pilot, which was subsequently reshot.
"There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut," he noted.
"I was a guest at Dany's wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke."
The final season will arrive in April next year. It will air in India on Star World.
