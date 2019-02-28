LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Here's Why Game of Thrones Writer Gerorge RR Martin Turned Down a Cameo in Season Finale

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had a chance to appear in the upcoming final season of the popular fantasy series, but he decided against it.

IANS

Updated:February 28, 2019, 3:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Here's Why Game of Thrones Writer Gerorge RR Martin Turned Down a Cameo in Season Finale
Image: Getty
Loading...
Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin had a chance to appear in the upcoming final season of the popular fantasy series, but he decided against it.

The author, whose A Song of Ice and Fire novels form the basis for the HBO hit, was extended an invitation by series showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss to travel from his New Mexico home to Northern Ireland to be included in a scene in season eight.

But the author decided to focus on writing his next book, the long-awaited The Winds of Winter", instead, reports ew.com.

"David and Dan invited me to a cameo in one of the final episodes, which I was tempted to do," Martin said.

"But I didn't think just for the sake of a cameo I could take the time to return to Belfast."

Martin pointed out that he previously did a film cameo in the show in the first Game of Thrones pilot, which was subsequently reshot.

"There was a cameo in the original pilot that was cut," he noted.

"I was a guest at Dany's wedding. But that was when she was played by Tamzin Merchant so all that footage got thrown out when we recast with Emilia Clarke."

The final season will arrive in April next year. It will air in India on Star World.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram