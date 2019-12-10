Game of Thrones Golden Globe 2020 Snub Sets Twitter on Fire, Netizens React Strongly

The Golden Globe 2020 nominations were announced on Tuesday and the nods are creating quite a stir on social media. HBO's popular show Game of Thrones season 8 is the latest one to cause chaos among the audience.

The final season of Game of Thrones received a single nomination for the Golden Globe in the Best Actor Drama category with Kit Harrington's name on the list for his role of Jon Snow in the series. However, netizens do not seem happy about the nomination.

While some claimed that apart from Harrington, other cast members of the show like Emilia Clarke and Lena Headley deserved a Golden Globe even more. While others don't think Harrington's name was worth a nomination.

Game of Thrones season 8 wasn't great, but for the Golden Globes to snub all of the amazing actors except Kit, ESPECIALLY Emilia and Lena?? pic.twitter.com/hmBnDIUoSo — elias bouchard did nothing wrong 👁 (@Returner424) December 9, 2019

Emilia Clarke deserves every single recognition for her work this finale season of Game Of Thrones. I don’t see why she’s being robbed continuously by every award shows. If she will not win at least give the recognition she deserved. pic.twitter.com/O55Ye8bsED — Emilia Clarke Things (@cIarkethings) December 9, 2019

Some also ridiculed Game of Thrones receiving a nomination at all and even called out other shows that did not get a single nomination but deserved it more than the series. These fans also expressed how a show which they considered disappointing did not deserve to be called a snub at the Golden Globes.

ok so game of thrones s8 is nominated for a critics’ choice award but mr robot s4 isn't? imagine how tired we are pic.twitter.com/RPBjnEL6df — kati | was ragnarsjon (@elliotsda3m0ns) December 8, 2019

LOL at anyone who thinks Game of Thrones was snubbed for a #GoldenGlobe nomination. The last season was trash. When They See Us, Watchmen, Veep, Schitt’s Creek... THOSE are snubs! — Monica Rix (@MonicaRix) December 9, 2019

The Golden Globes had also been called out by Twitter users earlier for not including any female directors in their nominations list even when some deserved it. The 77th Golden Globes is set to take place at January 6, 2020 with Ricky Gervais hosting the function for the fifth time in a row.

