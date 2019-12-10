Take the pledge to vote

Game of Thrones Golden Globe 2020 Snub Sets Twitter on Fire, Netizens React Strongly

Game of Thrones received a single Golden Globe 2020 nomination which went to Kit Harrington for his role on the show as Jon Snow. However, netizens aren't pleased with it.

News18.com

Updated:December 10, 2019, 11:40 AM IST
(Photo: Jon Snow played by actor Kit Harington/Twitter: @Kit_Updates )

The Golden Globe 2020 nominations were announced on Tuesday and the nods are creating quite a stir on social media. HBO's popular show Game of Thrones season 8 is the latest one to cause chaos among the audience.

The final season of Game of Thrones received a single nomination for the Golden Globe in the Best Actor Drama category with Kit Harrington's name on the list for his role of Jon Snow in the series. However, netizens do not seem happy about the nomination.

While some claimed that apart from Harrington, other cast members of the show like Emilia Clarke and Lena Headley deserved a Golden Globe even more. While others don't think Harrington's name was worth a nomination.

Some also ridiculed Game of Thrones receiving a nomination at all and even called out other shows that did not get a single nomination but deserved it more than the series. These fans also expressed how a show which they considered disappointing did not deserve to be called a snub at the Golden Globes.

The Golden Globes had also been called out by Twitter users earlier for not including any female directors in their nominations list even when some deserved it. The 77th Golden Globes is set to take place at January 6, 2020 with Ricky Gervais hosting the function for the fifth time in a row.

