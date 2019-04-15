SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Game of Thrones Has Arrived and Jonas Brothers Can't Keep 'Cool'

Jonas Brothers shared a Twitter post inspired by 'Game of Thrones,' expressing their enthusiasm before the season's premiere.

News18.com

Updated:April 15, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones Has Arrived and Jonas Brothers Can't Keep 'Cool'
Image: Jonas Brothers/Twitter
Loading...
If you have seen the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8 it is safe to say that winter has finally arrived at the seven kingdoms. There was much anticipation surrounding the first episode, titled Winterfell, and the makers made sure they delivered the slow-burn opening to an impending doom.

While many took to social media to share their love for the show and the cast members, Jonas Brothers also took time out to congratulate their close one--Sophie Turner, who features in the HBO series as Sansa Stark, while expressing their enthusiasm before the big premiere.

Jonas Brothers shared a couple of tribute pictures, inspired by GoT, extending their appreciation for Sophie. Sophie is also dating Joe Jonas, one of the members of the boy-band.

In one of the pictures Kevin, is perched on the Iron Throne, dressed in a costume similar to the show. He wrote alongside his post, "Trying to keep waiting for tonight." The Iron Throne has letters 'Cool' inscribed in the back.




In another post, all the three members are on the Iron Throne, with costumes from the show and steel swords in hand. This picture also has 'Cool' inscribed in the background. The post is captioned, "Had to do it ‍♂️ Winter is upon us. #GameOfThrones."




Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick, also took to Instagram and shared some love for Sophie, when she shared a picture of hers from the show. She captioned the post, "Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthrones tonight."



The first episode of GoT has aired. Now, fans are awaiting the second episode that airs on April 22 in India. Meanwhile, you can catch the spoiler-free review of GoT Season 8 Episode 1 here. Jonas Brothers recently came out with another single Cool that has gone on to become a decent hit among the music lovers.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram