English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones Has Arrived and Jonas Brothers Can't Keep 'Cool'
Jonas Brothers shared a Twitter post inspired by 'Game of Thrones,' expressing their enthusiasm before the season's premiere.
Image: Jonas Brothers/Twitter
Loading...
If you have seen the premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8 it is safe to say that winter has finally arrived at the seven kingdoms. There was much anticipation surrounding the first episode, titled Winterfell, and the makers made sure they delivered the slow-burn opening to an impending doom.
While many took to social media to share their love for the show and the cast members, Jonas Brothers also took time out to congratulate their close one--Sophie Turner, who features in the HBO series as Sansa Stark, while expressing their enthusiasm before the big premiere.
Jonas Brothers shared a couple of tribute pictures, inspired by GoT, extending their appreciation for Sophie. Sophie is also dating Joe Jonas, one of the members of the boy-band.
In one of the pictures Kevin, is perched on the Iron Throne, dressed in a costume similar to the show. He wrote alongside his post, "Trying to keep waiting for tonight." The Iron Throne has letters 'Cool' inscribed in the back.
In another post, all the three members are on the Iron Throne, with costumes from the show and steel swords in hand. This picture also has 'Cool' inscribed in the background. The post is captioned, "Had to do it ♂️ Winter is upon us. #GameOfThrones."
Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick, also took to Instagram and shared some love for Sophie, when she shared a picture of hers from the show. She captioned the post, "Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthrones tonight."
The first episode of GoT has aired. Now, fans are awaiting the second episode that airs on April 22 in India. Meanwhile, you can catch the spoiler-free review of GoT Season 8 Episode 1 here. Jonas Brothers recently came out with another single Cool that has gone on to become a decent hit among the music lovers.
Follow @News18Movies for more
While many took to social media to share their love for the show and the cast members, Jonas Brothers also took time out to congratulate their close one--Sophie Turner, who features in the HBO series as Sansa Stark, while expressing their enthusiasm before the big premiere.
Jonas Brothers shared a couple of tribute pictures, inspired by GoT, extending their appreciation for Sophie. Sophie is also dating Joe Jonas, one of the members of the boy-band.
In one of the pictures Kevin, is perched on the Iron Throne, dressed in a costume similar to the show. He wrote alongside his post, "Trying to keep waiting for tonight." The Iron Throne has letters 'Cool' inscribed in the back.
Trying to keep waiting for tonight pic.twitter.com/1st2B1BXOv— kevin jonas (@kevinjonas) April 14, 2019
In another post, all the three members are on the Iron Throne, with costumes from the show and steel swords in hand. This picture also has 'Cool' inscribed in the background. The post is captioned, "Had to do it ♂️ Winter is upon us. #GameOfThrones."
Had to do it ♂️ Winter is upon us. #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/vBQgXSbWKC— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) April 14, 2019
Earlier in the day, Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick, also took to Instagram and shared some love for Sophie, when she shared a picture of hers from the show. She captioned the post, "Good luck @sophiet you are a boss babe. And are very loved.. #jsister #gameofthrones tonight."
The first episode of GoT has aired. Now, fans are awaiting the second episode that airs on April 22 in India. Meanwhile, you can catch the spoiler-free review of GoT Season 8 Episode 1 here. Jonas Brothers recently came out with another single Cool that has gone on to become a decent hit among the music lovers.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Game of Thrones Season 8 Premiere Review: Earnest Meetups, Biggest Revelations, Blossoming Affair
- Malaika Arora Denies Marriage Rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘No Truth in Silly Speculations’
- Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Wish for Sophie Turner Ahead of GoT Season 8 Premiere
- Finland: From Suicide Hotspot to World's Happiest Country
- Julian Assange Arrested But His Cat is Fine, WikiLeaks Confirms in Tweet
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results