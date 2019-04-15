Game of Thrones: Here's Why We Think The Mad King is The Night King

As soon as the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere was on air, a number of GoT theories started percolating in context to what all occurred in the first episode, titled Winterfell. And judging by the depth of analysis that many true GoT fans have put into this show so far, I have come up with my own theory that involves the Mad King. I believe that the Night King, the leader of White Walkers, is none other than the Mad King, the father of Daneryes Targaryen aka the queen of dragons. Here’s how:There is no history to the Night King. Where is he from? Why is he marching towards the South? What are his demands? In short, we don’t know where he has come from, and coincidentally we don’t know what happened to the Mad King after he died. All we know is that Jamie Lannister killed the Mad King and became the infamous Kingslayer, but what exactly happened to the Mad King’s body? Did they burn him? If they didn’t then there are all the possibilities in the world that the Mad King ends up being the ‘Night King’. Now the similarities between their names also ring a bell… hmmHow many of you remember a scene, in all the seven seasons of Game of Thrones, where they have shown the face of the Mad King? A small reference did come up in a flashback scene where he was shouting his last words – Burn them all, Burn them all, but apart from that do you remember anything-- a photo or a portrait? It was a deliberate effort because people will come to know that their faces are similar.In season 7, Samwell Tarly at the Citadel learnt that mankind has seen many winters before but things go back to normal eventually. However, this time it is different. White Walkers were in existence since the beginning of time but the Citadel never recorded a ‘March of Dead’ before the death of the Mad King. The Mad King never wanted to leave his throne and he wanted it back madly and now in his new avatar aka Night King, he is coming back for his Iron Throne.Only a Targaryen could touch a dragon. Now, the Night King has a dragon and he is riding it like a pro. Also Viserion seems quite comfortable under the Night King's command. This is a clear proof of him being the 4th Targaryen (Danereys, Jon and Tyrion) in Westeros.At the end of the first episode, Tormund and Beric Dondarrion find Ned Umber (Lord Umber) impaled to a wall in middle of a gory White Walker styled wall art. When Tormund and his men burn the sign, it took the shape of a Targaryen sigil. This means that the White Walkers are marching under a Targaryen banner. If you still do not believe in this ‘Mad King is Night King’ theory then we have another pointer for you.This was the most important clue from the makers’ side and we had to work really smart to connect all the dots and complete our theory. No one, who has seen the Mad King, has ever had a face-off with the Night King, yet. Similarly, those who have seen the Night King, and are alive, have never seen the Mad King. I’m pretty certain that Bran knows about this and now when he is going to meet Jaime Lannister, he will break the news to him. The Mad King is coming back for his Throne and obviously he is still looking out for the Kingslayer.There are many other finer details by which you can guess that the Night King and the Mad King are the same. For instance, the Night King wears armor like that of Viserys Targaryen. He knows the importance of Dragon Glass and sends his men to fetch the same at Hardhome. He is not afraid of fire (Season 6 – Hold the door).