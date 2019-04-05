Game of Thrones: Inside the Star-Studded Final Season Premiere, See All Pics

Dozens of Hollywood A-listers walked the red carpet of the final season premiere of Game of Thrones through Rockefeller Center in New York on Thursday.The screening brought back many actors whose characters have perished as well as the ones whose characters have survived — so far, including Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister); Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister); Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark)."As a fan of the show, it's amazing," actor Joe Dempsie, who played Gendry on the show, told The Hollywood Reporter, acknowledging the various departed cast members in attendance. "The remarkable thing about a show like Game of Thrones and the size of this cast is that there are some people you never meet. You're often ships in the night. Like, I never met Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon) until yesterday. I was like, 'Where the hell have you been, pops?"Sophie Turner was joined by her fiance, Joe Jonas, while Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) attended the grand event with his wife, Lisa Bonet. Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, took to Instagram to explain she was too ill to attend the premiere.Harington and Rose Leslie made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple to celebrate the show. The duo first met in 2012 on the set of Game of Thrones as Jon Snow and Ygritte, who also fell in love on the show.Harington also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the finale season premiere. Check out: