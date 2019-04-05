English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones: Inside the Star-Studded Final Season Premiere, See All Pics
Dozens of Hollywood A-listers walked the red carpet of the final season premiere of 'Game of Thrones' through Rockefeller Center in New York on Thursday.
Image courtesy: Reuters Image
Loading...
Dozens of Hollywood A-listers walked the red carpet of the final season premiere of Game of Thrones through Rockefeller Center in New York on Thursday.
The screening brought back many actors whose characters have perished as well as the ones whose characters have survived — so far, including Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister); Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister); Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark).
"As a fan of the show, it's amazing," actor Joe Dempsie, who played Gendry on the show, told The Hollywood Reporter, acknowledging the various departed cast members in attendance. "The remarkable thing about a show like Game of Thrones and the size of this cast is that there are some people you never meet. You're often ships in the night. Like, I never met Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon) until yesterday. I was like, 'Where the hell have you been, pops?"
Sophie Turner was joined by her fiance, Joe Jonas, while Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) attended the grand event with his wife, Lisa Bonet. Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, took to Instagram to explain she was too ill to attend the premiere.
Harington and Rose Leslie made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple to celebrate the show. The duo first met in 2012 on the set of Game of Thrones as Jon Snow and Ygritte, who also fell in love on the show.
Harington also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the finale season premiere. Check out:
The screening brought back many actors whose characters have perished as well as the ones whose characters have survived — so far, including Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister); Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister); Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) and Sophie Turner (Sansa Stark).
"As a fan of the show, it's amazing," actor Joe Dempsie, who played Gendry on the show, told The Hollywood Reporter, acknowledging the various departed cast members in attendance. "The remarkable thing about a show like Game of Thrones and the size of this cast is that there are some people you never meet. You're often ships in the night. Like, I never met Mark Addy (Robert Baratheon) until yesterday. I was like, 'Where the hell have you been, pops?"
Sophie Turner was joined by her fiance, Joe Jonas, while Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) attended the grand event with his wife, Lisa Bonet. Lena Headey, who plays Cersei Lannister, took to Instagram to explain she was too ill to attend the premiere.
Harington and Rose Leslie made their first red carpet appearance as a married couple to celebrate the show. The duo first met in 2012 on the set of Game of Thrones as Jon Snow and Ygritte, who also fell in love on the show.
Harington also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from the finale season premiere. Check out:
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- America's Tallest Mountain Could be Covered in Poop Soon, and Climate Change is to Blame
- Good News: 'Awesome Foursome' Akshay, Kareena, Diljit and Kiara's First Look Unveiled!
- Avengers Endgame Breaks Advance Booking Records, Robert Downey Jr Celebrates Birthday
- 3/34 on Wednesday, 7/49 on Thursday - Malinga Travels from Mumbai to Kandy
- Beyond National Security: Why Weaponization of Space With India's ‘Mission Shakti’ is a Terrible Idea
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results