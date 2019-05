Game of Thrones is Over, But Here are 5 Other Shows You Can Still Watch

With the sixth episode of Season 8, Game of Thrones has finally come to an end. An eight-season magnum opus that lasted for a decade has provided fodder for discussion on the sofa or couch as viewers got deeper and deeper into the lives of Daenerys Targaryen(Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and Sansa Stark(Sophie Turner) among others. However, the last season left many viewers unsatisfied with how the makers decided to wrap up the show.Complex storytelling, brilliant characters and a complicated conclusion with surprising character arcs is what GoT was known for, but now, that the show is over, here are other series you can binge watch to get over the loss of Game of Thrones (GoT).Available of Netflix, the show, which wrapped its third and final season, takes the traditional legend of the Monkey King and spins it on its head, weaving a post-apocalyptic martial arts tale that pulls from both science fiction and historical drama.The first season of Sacred Games had left everyone on the edge of their seats and now Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are all set to return as Sartaj Singh and Ganesh Gaitonde, respectively, to answer a lot of questions. The second season of the show will be co-directed by Neeraj Ghaywan, along with Anurag Kashyap.With GoT out of the way, maybe it is time to take a look once again at the American science fiction horror web television series created, written, and directed by the Duffer Brothers. A brilliant scary horror series featuring adventures of four kids with a telekinetic super-girl. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that the third season would drop on July 4, 2019 – Independence Day in the USA.Arrow has confirmed that in the final moments of season 7 finale, Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) will die in the upcoming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover. Airing later this year you can add this sci-fi series in your list.Another Netflix original, the drama series follows the political rivalries and romance of Queen Elizabeth II's reign and the events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.Follow @News18Movies for more