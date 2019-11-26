Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Game of Thrones: Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap Pose with David Benioff, DB Weiss

Karan shared a picture of the four men on his Instagram stories as both D and D pose from either sides. All are attending the International Emmy Awards 2019 in New York City.

News18.com

Updated:November 26, 2019, 8:20 AM IST
Game of Thrones: Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap Pose with David Benioff, DB Weiss
Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap are representing India at the International Emmy Awards being hosted at the Hilton New York Hotel in New York City and the Indian filmmakers were excited to meet the producers and directors of the HBO series Game of Thrones-- David Benioff and DB Weiss. The International Emmy Awards honour excellence in television produced outside of the US. It has been honouring filmmakers and actors for over four decades.

Karan shared a picture of the four men on his Instagram stories as both D and D pose from either sides. The picture is possibly worth a million since such a moment is a rarity. Three Indian projects, including Sacred Games, Lust Stories and The Remix, are a part of this year's nomination line-up.

Ahead of the big event, Karan took time out to share pictures with his Lust Stories co-director Zoya Akhtar in Instagram stories.

Read: Karan Johar Proudly Flaunts his 'Zoya Factor' as Director Enjoys Days in NYC Ahead of The Emmys

As the stage is set, take a look at picture shared by Karan below:

got

Meanwhile, David Benioff and DB Weiss have decided to walk away from Disney's Lucasfilm Star Wars contract. D and D, who were supposed to launch a post-Skywalker era of the Star Wars brand, have called it quits due to their busy schedule.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
Photogallery

