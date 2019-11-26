Game of Thrones: Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap Pose with David Benioff, DB Weiss
Karan Johar
Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap are representing India at the International Emmy Awards being hosted at the Hilton New York Hotel in New York City and the Indian filmmakers were excited to meet the producers and directors of the HBO series Game of Thrones-- David Benioff and DB Weiss. The International Emmy Awards honour excellence in television produced outside of the US. It has been honouring filmmakers and actors for over four decades.
Karan shared a picture of the four men on his Instagram stories as both D and D pose from either sides. The picture is possibly worth a million since such a moment is a rarity. Three Indian projects, including Sacred Games, Lust Stories and The Remix, are a part of this year's nomination line-up.
Ahead of the big event, Karan took time out to share pictures with his Lust Stories co-director Zoya Akhtar in Instagram stories.
Read: Karan Johar Proudly Flaunts his 'Zoya Factor' as Director Enjoys Days in NYC Ahead of The Emmys
As the stage is set, take a look at picture shared by Karan below:
Honoured to have met the #GOT #GameofThrones prolific producers! David Benoif and D. B Weiss At the @iemmys pic.twitter.com/2XnIMEppvL— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 26, 2019
Meanwhile, David Benioff and DB Weiss have decided to walk away from Disney's Lucasfilm Star Wars contract. D and D, who were supposed to launch a post-Skywalker era of the Star Wars brand, have called it quits due to their busy schedule.
