Game of Thrones: Khal Drogo Actor Jason Momoa Talks About 'Almost Losing' His 'Khaleesi' Emilia Clarke

Jason Momoa has called his Game Of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke "so brave" after she opened up about battling two brain aneurysms.Last month, Clarke published a harrowing New Yorker essay that detailed how during the early seasons of Game of Thrones she had several real-life brushes with death due to two brain aneurysms that resulted in a total of three surgeries.In an Momoa interview with ET, Momoa, who plays Clarke's on-screen barbarian husband Khal Drogo on season 1, discussed Clarke's condition, and what it was like for him to see one of his dearest people go through such an ordeal."I’ve kind of been a part of that whole situation for a very long time, so we’ve had so many scares and trying to find the right way to come out and help. I just think it’s beautiful that... she’s so brave in helping the world and trying to raise awareness," Jason said.He also expressed his happiness to be associated with the HBO's longest-running fantasy drama.“It’s an honor (to be here). I love David (Benioff) and Dan (Weiss). David, Dan, Emilia, Kit (Harington), those are the people I’m really closest to, so it’s just, it’s a beautiful thing to be a part of this show."Momoa and his wife Lisa Bonet were both present at the GoT premiere held in New York recently. Bonet even said that her bet was on Clarke's character Daenerys ending up on the Iron throne.To which, Momoa quipped, "My Khaleesi!"