Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Thinks Current Political Scenario Might Have Been Inspired by the Show's Plot

On a recent chat show, actor Kit Harington said that some politicians have probably tried to "emulate King Joffrey and things went a bit wrong."

PTI

Updated:March 7, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
Game of Thrones: Kit Harington Thinks Current Political Scenario Might Have Been Inspired by the Show's Plot
Kit Harington plays Jon Snow in HBO’s fantasy drama Game of Thrones. (Image: Reuters)
Actor Kit Harington fears that the political scenario of the recent times has somewhat started resembling the plotline of his hit fantasy series Game of Thrones, about the power struggle among seven warring kingdoms as they ignore threats from an immortal enemy.

Rife with treachery and passion to possess the coveted Iron Throne, politics and propaganda are the driving themes in the HBO series.

The actor, who stars as the fan favourite character, Jon Snow, was asked by late-night show host Stephen Colbert about Game of Thrones being a "big culture definer for the 2010s".

"So we can blame you for where we are right now," Colbert joked in an oblique reference to contemporary US politics, to which Harington agreed and said King Joffrey (one of the most hated villains on the show) may have been an inspiration for some politicians.

"I got this theory that we kind of screwed the political landscape," the actor said, adding that it seems as if the current times are emulating the show. I just felt like certain political figures tried to emulate (King) Joffrey and things went a bit wrong," Harington said.

In a dig at US President Donald Trump, Colbert added, "Got the hair."

Game of Thrones, based on the books by George RR Martin, returns for its final season on April 14. Describing the filming of the long-anticipated Battle Of Winterfell that will cap off Game Of Thrones’ eighth and final season as a singular test of endurance, Harington assured Colbert that the all the effort — and, for fans, the extremely impatient waiting — will be worth it.

Watch him on the chat show:



