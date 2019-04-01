English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones: Leaked Promo of Season 8 Lands on Twitter
A 30-second promo of the final season, showing Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen among the major characters, has been leaked by a fan on Twitter.
‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Pirated More Than 1 Billion Times (Photo: Hotstar)
April is here and we can't wait for half the month to be over. The final season of Game Of Thrones is exactly two weeks away, but fan anticipation has already reached a peak. Adding fuel to the frenzy comes a new video, which seems to be one of the promos for the last season.
Even before the makers could release the 30-second video online, a fan seems to have gotten his/her hands on it and posted it on Twitter. It shows the major characters - Tyrion Lannister, Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, among others.
Jon Snow and Arya Stark are seen in a possible reunion scenario, which is going to be one of the emotional moments in the new season. Jon is also seen riding one of Dany’s dragons — which is why Davos, Tyrion and Varys are seen looking in the sky in astonishment even though they have already seen dragons in the previous season.
The promo also has some bits of the epic battle scene — the most anticipated part of the upcoming season. The season 8 of the hit series returns on April 14. The official trailer was released three weeks ago.
Watch the leaked promo here:
Recently, Express.co.uk reported that Reddit user TherealFrikidoctor posted spoilers from the first episode of the last season on the social media platform. Unverified Reddit user Hang_the_dj2 shared the translation of the original post on Reddit community Freefolk. The post claimed the user Frikidoctor has seen the first episode.
With just a couple of weeks to go till the season premiere, it remains to be seem whether HBO will manage to contain retain the suspense or a series of leaks will spoil the fun for fans.
