Game of Thrones Makers Say the Final Battle of Winterfell is Shot Like a Marvel Movie
The report states that the sequence of Battle of Winterfell was shot over 55 consecutive nights and the episode is said to feature a battle between the Night King's army and ‘an uneasy collection of allies’.
Image courtesy: Entertainment Weekly/ Twitter
Game of Thrones final season is just a month away from us and the anxiety has already started building up with new posters lining up on social media. The season is likely to have the longest consecutive battle sequence. The showmakers claim that something like this has never been done in television or in a movie and is said to 'blow everybody away'.
Directors by Miguel Sapochnik told Entertainment Weekly that the final season is shot like a Marvel movie. He said, "We built this massive new part of Winterfell and originally thought, ‘We’ll film this part here and this part there,’ and basically broke it down into so many pieces it would be shot like a Marvel movie, with never any flow or improvisation."
"Even on Star Wars, they build certain parts of the set and then add huge elements of green screen. And that makes sense. There’s an efficiency to that. But I turned to the producers and said, ‘I don’t want to do 11 weeks of night shoots and no one else does. But if we don’t we’re going to lose what makes Game of Thrones cool and that is that it feels real’," he added.
The report states that the sequence of Battle of Winterfell was shot over 55 consecutive nights and the episode is said to feature a battle between the Night King's army and ‘an uneasy collection of allies’. Not only this, the episode will reunite the major characters of the series since its inception.
Co-executive producer Bryan Cogman told the publication “What we have asked the production team and crew to do this year truly has never been done in television or in a movie. This final face-off between the Army of the Dead and the army of the living is completely unprecedented and relentless and a mixture of genres even within the battle. There are sequences built within sequences built within sequences."
He also stressed upon the struggles the crew went through while shooting the battle sequence. The publication quoted Cogman as saying, "Imagine up to 750 people working all night long for nearly three months in the middle of open rural countryside: The temperatures are freezing in the low 30s; they’re laboring in icy rain and piercing wind, thick, ankle-deep mud; reeking horse manure and choking smoke."
Also new posters of major characters like Daenerys Targaryen, Jon Snow, Tyrion Lannister and Arya Stark are up on social media and fans can't stop talking them.
Sharing the posters on Twitter, Entertainment Weekly wrote, " GAME OVER: We’re preparing to say goodbye to @GameOfThrones with the ultimate fan guide, featuring 16 epic covers of your favorite characters."
Take a look:
The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on April 14.
.@GameOfThrones first look: Inside the brutal battle to make season 8 #GameOfThrones https://t.co/IzvUtFdNgQ— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2019
GAME OVER: We’re preparing to say goodbye to @GameOfThrones with the ultimate fan guide, featuring 16 epic covers of your favorite characters. Get exclusive intel on the final episodes in our top secret report from the set: https://t.co/2v2COJA7dg Story by @JamesHibberd pic.twitter.com/GuxDw9toyA— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 4, 2019
