Game of Thrones: New Behind the Scenes Images Hint Winterfell is a Lost Cause

Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 is just four days away and HBO has come out with some exclusive BTS pics from the upcoming episode that will air in India on April 29, 6:30am. The stills are on similar lines as the episode preview that was released on the show's official channel on YouTube and has no new information to reveal, but nevertheless, they give an insight into the upcoming battle of Winterfell. The images have been captured by Helen Sloan, the principal GoT still photographer.One of the stills show Daenerys and Jon, together at a vantage point, looking down on a battle-ready Winterfell. They seem distant from the place of war, suggesting that they might have flown there on one of Daenerys' dragon.Another still shows Ser Brienne and Ser Jaime wielding their swords, as they prepare to fight what lies ahead of them. Another capture shows Varys and Tyrion in the crypt, as they bide time waiting for someone to come bearing any news. No wine for Tyrion though.See pictures below:Game of Thrones, HBO and related service marks are the property of Home Box office, Inc. All rights reservedGame of Thrones Season 8 will have halfway through, come Monday. The Night King's army has arrived at Winterfell and whether the living stand a chance against the dead will be finally revealed in the next episode.