Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
2-min read

Game of Thrones New Episode Gives Warm Feelings, Salman Khan Impresses in Bharat Trailer

Akshay Kumar shoots down reports of political debut, Alia Bhatt opens about 'Kalank' failure and 'Game of Thrones' delivers the ultimate feminist moment.

News18.com

Updated:April 22, 2019, 7:59 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones New Episode Gives Warm Feelings, Salman Khan Impresses in Bharat Trailer
Akshay Kumar shoots down reports of political debut, Alia Bhatt opens about 'Kalank' failure and 'Game of Thrones' delivers the ultimate feminist moment.
Loading...
Game of Thrones saw its second episode today. The dead have arrived at Winterfell, led by the Night King, and it was time to let loose pent up emotions and forget the past hatred to unite for the singular war that really matters.

In another news the trailer of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Bharat released online. Through various posters, set in different timelines, Salman had been constantly building anticipation around the film, making it apparent that his character's journey will unfold over several decades. Judging by the three-minute-long trailer, watchers are definitely in for a treat with this one.

Also, in his latest tweet, Akshay Kumar revealed that he was planning to venture into something he had never done before. Although the actor didn't divulge any detail as to what he was talking about, speculations were rife that he might enter politics.

Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.

Game of Thrones’ second episode titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms took over fan frenzy today. The episode was marked by calm before the storm that is about to befell Winterfell.

Read: Game of Thrones S8 E2 Review: Emotions Overflow Right Before the Endgame Begins

Kalank has failed to impress cinegoers and the film is receiving lukewarm response from critics too. Alia Bhatt, who delivered back-to-back hits last year and continued her hit run at the box office with Gully Boy this year, opened up about the film’s failure.

Read: Here’s What Alia Bhatt Has to Say on Kalank’s Lukewarm Reception and Rangoli Chandel

Bharat will see Salman Khan’s journey unfold over several decades. The trailer of the much anticipated film was released online today and has opened to great response from fans.

Read: Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Exhilarates As the Grand Old Saviour of the Nation

Akshay Kumar’s cryptic tweet that read, “Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates," sparked speculations that he is entering politics. The actor refused any such rumours.

Read: Not Contesting Election, Says Akshay Kumar After Cryptic Tweet Fuels Buzz of Poll Debut

That Game of Thrones is full of feisty, fearless women is no news. The show has time and again displayed its feminist side with powerful female characters and today the knighthood bestowed on Lady Brienne led to fans hailing the move.

Read: Game of Thrones: Brienne's Knighthood is the Ultimate Feminist Moment in the Show' History

Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram