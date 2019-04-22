English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones New Episode Gives Warm Feelings, Salman Khan Impresses in Bharat Trailer
Akshay Kumar shoots down reports of political debut, Alia Bhatt opens about 'Kalank' failure and 'Game of Thrones' delivers the ultimate feminist moment.
Akshay Kumar shoots down reports of political debut, Alia Bhatt opens about 'Kalank' failure and 'Game of Thrones' delivers the ultimate feminist moment.
Game of Thrones saw its second episode today. The dead have arrived at Winterfell, led by the Night King, and it was time to let loose pent up emotions and forget the past hatred to unite for the singular war that really matters.
In another news the trailer of Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif Starrer Bharat released online. Through various posters, set in different timelines, Salman had been constantly building anticipation around the film, making it apparent that his character's journey will unfold over several decades. Judging by the three-minute-long trailer, watchers are definitely in for a treat with this one.
Also, in his latest tweet, Akshay Kumar revealed that he was planning to venture into something he had never done before. Although the actor didn't divulge any detail as to what he was talking about, speculations were rife that he might enter politics.
Game of Thrones’ second episode titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms took over fan frenzy today. The episode was marked by calm before the storm that is about to befell Winterfell.
Read: Game of Thrones S8 E2 Review: Emotions Overflow Right Before the Endgame Begins
Kalank has failed to impress cinegoers and the film is receiving lukewarm response from critics too. Alia Bhatt, who delivered back-to-back hits last year and continued her hit run at the box office with Gully Boy this year, opened up about the film’s failure.
Read: Here’s What Alia Bhatt Has to Say on Kalank’s Lukewarm Reception and Rangoli Chandel
Bharat will see Salman Khan’s journey unfold over several decades. The trailer of the much anticipated film was released online today and has opened to great response from fans.
Read: Bharat Trailer: Salman Khan Exhilarates As the Grand Old Saviour of the Nation
Akshay Kumar’s cryptic tweet that read, “Getting into an unknown and uncharted territory today. Doing something I have never done before. Excited and nervous both. Stay tuned for updates," sparked speculations that he is entering politics. The actor refused any such rumours.
Read: Not Contesting Election, Says Akshay Kumar After Cryptic Tweet Fuels Buzz of Poll Debut
That Game of Thrones is full of feisty, fearless women is no news. The show has time and again displayed its feminist side with powerful female characters and today the knighthood bestowed on Lady Brienne led to fans hailing the move.
Read: Game of Thrones: Brienne's Knighthood is the Ultimate Feminist Moment in the Show' History
