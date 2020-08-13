Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau aka Jamie Lannister Rules Out Return of Show

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, who featured as Jaime Lannister in HBO's fantasy series Game of Thrones, recently appeared on Kelly Clarkson’s virtual show to talk about his recent movie The Silencing, released in July.

However, he could not evade answering a few questions about GOT, an opportunity the talk show host could not miss.

The 50-year-old was asked by the singer what he missed most about the show. Having given nearly 10 years to the series, Nikolaj admitted he misses the friends he made while working on it.

“You spend eight, nine, 10 years together, so of course you make friendships. So, I miss my friendships.”

He shared his thoughts about any wiggle room over the eight seasons almost clarifying that the cast won't be reconciling for the show any further. "I think we told the story. The story was over," he said.

Nikolaj paid special mention to the stellar cast remembering how his former co-stars Maisie Williams and Sophie Turner were teenagers when joining the sets.

“They were kids when they started out. You have this whole growth… they became young adults on that show. It’s an incredible, intense experience. Also, when the show becomes as successful as it did, that’s a whole different challenge. But inside the bubble, it was always good.”

The popular fantasy drama television series, debuted in 2011 came to an end after eight years on May 19, 2019. The finale of Game of Thrones garnered global attention famously leaving a sour taste. Jaime's death in particular irked audiences after his eight-season tenure.