Game of Thrones Plot Leak Reveals Who’ll Claim the Iron Throne
While the second episode of Game of Thrones was leaked almost six hours before its premiere, the plot details of episodes four and five were out weeks before they aired on television.
Game of Thrones Season 8
With the final season of Game of Thrones, HBO went to painful lengths to avoid leaks of plot points. From dodging spy drones when filming to letting the cast members read only chunks of the script at a time, the showmakers tried all possible means to eliminate leaks. But, Game of Thrones and leaks go hand in hand.
While the second episode was leaked almost six hours before its premiere on Hotstar, the plot details of episodes four and five were out weeks before they aired on television. Surprisingly, these plot details proved to be accurate for their respective episodes.
Now that we are just seven days away from the season finale plot details of the last episode are making rounds on the Internet. While we refrain from giving any spoilers, you can see the probable endings on the Reddit thread.
It was reported that showrunners David Benioff and DB Weiss shot several versions of the final episode to keep the cast in the dark about the fate of their characters. Likewise, the Reddit thread gives three possible endings of the show with different characters claiming the throne.
Earlier when Kit Harington, who plays Jon Snow on the show, was quizzed if the finale of the show would live up to the expectation of people. He just had one answer, 'not everyone’s going to be happy.' While not hinting much about the ending, Arya Stark, played by Massie Williams, had previously said, "Season one to eight, that’s what I wanted. I was in the first episode and I want to be in the last."
On the other hand, Sophie who plays Sansa Stark in the show told IGN, "Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think. For me reading the script was just heartbreaking to read the very final page of the script said, ‘End of Game of Thrones’. That was really emotional."
While we expect that a lot many of our favourite characters won't be alive by the end of the show, we just wonder who they will be.
