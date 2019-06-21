Game of Thrones Prequel has Begun Filming, Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Turns out, filming has already commenced for the first series for the Game of Thrones prequel in Northern Ireland. Tentatively being called 'The Long Night', it is due to premiere in 2020 and will be taking place 8,000 years before Game of Thrones. Speaking about the same to Entertainment Weekly, GoT creator George R R Martin said, "There’s no King’s Landing. There’s no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens—Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built."

Here's everything you need to know about Game of Thrones' prequel:

Occurring thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, the series will chronicle the world’s descent from the golden age of heroes into its darkest hour.

The series may provide answers to how the white walkers really came into being or how Valyria rose or maybe even show glimpses of the legendary Starks.

According to HBO, the new cast includes names like Miranda Richardson (Rita Skeeter from the Harry Potter films), Marquis Rodriquez, John Simm (Strangers), Richard McCabe, John Heffernan (Dracula), and Dixie Egerickx (Summerland).

They include the likes of Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Georgie Henley and Toby Regbo.

Jane Goldman and GoT author George R.R. Martin are the creators of this new series, with Goldman serving as the show runner.

SJ Clarkson is directing the pilot episode.

For the unversed, Martin's GoT universe spans nearly four millennia, and began with a treaty between the Children of the Forest and the First Men and ending with the Andals conquering most of Westeros and introducing the God of Seven.

HBO teased the show by saying, "From the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend, only one thing is for sure: it’s not the story we think we know."

