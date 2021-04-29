Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Begins Shoot, See Pics from Set

It was only recently that HBO announced production on Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon has kick-started. The network also unveiled the cast in a series of pictures. Now, first images from the set have also surfaced on social media, giving a glimpse of the actors and their looks in the forthcoming fantasy series.

Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy were snapped filming on the set of House of the Dragon. With their white blonde wigs on, a trademark of the Targaryen dynasty, the two looked completely unrecognisable. Matt plays Prince Daemon Targaryen, King Viserys Targaryen’s younger brother in the Game of Thrones prequel series. He wore a black knee-length coat and boots.

On the other hand, Emma will play Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, the King’s daughter. She was snapped in a red gown and floor length cloak.

Reportedly, House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones. Apart from this, three other spin-offs of GOT franchise are in the works, based on the novels from George RR Martin.

