Game of Thrones Prequel Play in the Making for Broadway, West End and Australia

Game of Thrones is getting a special stage spinoff as George RR Martin is developing a play for Broadway, West End and Australia. The play will reportedly bring fan-favorite characters like Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister back to life while dramatizing a legendary event in Westeros history.

Game of Thrones, the HBO series is based on Martin’s epic fantasy novels franchise called A Song of Ice and Fire. The writer is now developing a dramatic stage show spectacular based on the books, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The play will have a story by Martin, who is working alongside award-winning playwright Duncan MacMillan (1984) and acclaimed director Dominic Cooke (The Courier). The team’s goal is to debut productions in New York City, London’s West End and in Australia. The first show is expected to launch in 2023.

While many prequel projects have been put into development since Thrones concluded in 2019, this will mark the first to bring back several of the most beloved Game of Thrones characters. The yet-untitled play is set during a pivotal moment in Westeros history, The Great Tourney at Harrenhal, a contest that took place just 16 years before the events in Game of Thrones.

“The play will for the first time take audiences deeper behind the scenes of a landmark event that previously was shrouded in mystery,” reads the play’s official description. “Featuring many of the most iconic and well-known characters from the series, the production will boast a story centered around love, vengeance, madness and the dangers of dealing in prophecy, in the process revealing secrets and lies that have only been hinted at until now."