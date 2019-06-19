Game of Thrones Prequel Begins Filming And Fans Will Easily Recognise the Location

The mainline Game of Thrones show is over. Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Sansa, Arya and Bran Stark— their story arcs are complete. The series finale gave us some shocking deaths, mourning, serious political decision-making and a little bit of closure.

While the main show is over, HBO has multiple prequel spinoffs in the works that are scheduled to debut at some point in the future. The prequel will reportedly take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, which concluded its eight-season run in May.

And, filming for the highly-anticipated spinoff series has quietly begun in Northern Ireland, according to Entertainment Weekly. Northern Ireland served as the production of hub for Northern Ireland during its entire run.

The GoT prequel is from showrunner Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class) along with author George RR Martin and director SJ Clarkson. Martin previously told Entertainment Weekly that "Westeros is a very different place" in the prequel, compared to the Westeros fans are familiar with from Game of Thrones.

"There’s no King's Landing. There's no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series," he added.

Naomi Watts of King Kong fame stars in the prequel alongside Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough. The show will also feature Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

While HBO has not yet confirmed an official title for the series, Martin said last year that it would be called The Long Night, which was also the title of the third episode of GoT's final season.

