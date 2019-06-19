Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Game of Thrones Prequel Begins Filming And Fans Will Easily Recognise the Location

The prequel will reportedly take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, which concluded its eight-season run in May.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 8:07 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones Prequel Begins Filming And Fans Will Easily Recognise the Location
Image: Game of Thrones/HBO and Twitter
Loading...

The mainline Game of Thrones show is over. Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, Sansa, Arya and Bran Stark— their story arcs are complete. The series finale gave us some shocking deaths, mourning, serious political decision-making and a little bit of closure.

While the main show is over, HBO has multiple prequel spinoffs in the works that are scheduled to debut at some point in the future. The prequel will reportedly take place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones, which concluded its eight-season run in May.

And, filming for the highly-anticipated spinoff series has quietly begun in Northern Ireland, according to Entertainment Weekly. Northern Ireland served as the production of hub for Northern Ireland during its entire run.

The GoT prequel is from showrunner Jane Goldman (X-Men: First Class) along with author George RR Martin and director SJ Clarkson. Martin previously told Entertainment Weekly that "Westeros is a very different place" in the prequel, compared to the Westeros fans are familiar with from Game of Thrones.

"There’s no King's Landing. There's no Iron Throne. There are no Targaryens — Valyria has hardly begun to rise yet with its dragons and the great empire that it built. We’re dealing with a different and older world and hopefully that will be part of the fun of the series," he added.

Naomi Watts of King Kong fame stars in the prequel alongside Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough. The show will also feature Miranda Richardson, Josh Whitehouse, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Alex Sharp and Toby Regbo.

While HBO has not yet confirmed an official title for the series, Martin said last year that it would be called The Long Night, which was also the title of the third episode of GoT's final season.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram