Game of Thrones Prequel Starring Naomi Watts Cancelled by HBO: Report

News comes in from Hollywood outlets that Game of Thrones prequel starring Oscar-nominee Naomi Watts, Naomi Ackie and Denise Gough has been cancelled by HBO. It is being reported that the pilot, which was shot over the summer, was not liked by the network and that is the reason why it was not sanctioned for a full-fledged series. It is also being said that Jane Goldman, who was developing the series with Game of Thrones novel writer George RR Martin, has sent out e-mails to the actors cast in the prequel series, tentatively referred to as Bloodmoon and The Long Night, about the series getting shelved.

Read: Game of Thrones Creators David Benioff and DB Weiss Quit Star Wars Trilogy

While HBO's long-running series Game of Thrones was still to wind up its last season's premiere, news about possible prequels had started doing rounds since 2018 and the pilot by Goldman was officially greenlit in June that year. There was major anticipation building up to the prequel series but seems like fans are in for a disappointment. However, the development has not been confirmed by HBO yet.

Deadline reports that the decision by HBO to not go forward with the Watts-starrer series comes after a lengthy post-production, which included re-editing of the pilot's initial cut after it was not well received. There were also rumours about issues during filming in Northern Ireland, which was the production hub for the original fantasy drama during its entire run.

Read: Avengers: Endgame Declared Winner at Hollywood Film Awards

Martin and Goldman's GOT prequel was the first of several potential series set in the world of Westeros to move forward at HBO beyond the script phase.

In May 2017, a multitude of writers were announced by HBO to be working on what Martin described as the "successor shows" of Game of Thrones.

The other writers working on the potential spin-offs are Max Borenstein, Brian Helgeland, Carly Wray and Bryan Cogman.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.