Game of Thrones Recap Season 1: Ned Stark Gives It All and Dies

Game of Thrones is set to return for one final time in next two months. The fans have already started brushing up their knowledge about the show new theories and memes have started flooding social media sites. As we approach towards the much-hyped ending, here's a quick guide on what has happened in the show so far one season at a time.The first episode introduces us to the prime characters and sets the tone for everything grim that is going to take place in the next three seasons.Westeros, where seasons probably last for years has been enjoying summers for quite some time now. But, the wind has started changing its nature and it seems the winter is stepping in. The first to observe the changes are Starks, the rulers of the Winterfell (the northernmost kingdom). Things are not exactly going well in King's Landing as well. Under mysterious circumstances, Jon Arryn, the Hand of the King dies. Soon after, King Robert Baratheon along with his wife Cersei Lannister, marches to Winterfell in order to convince Eddard 'Ned' Stark to join them. Robert is also planning to fix his son Joffrey's marriage to Ned's daughter Sansa Stark. Also, the white walkers are out there but will anybody accept it at this point?Meanwhile across the Narrow Sea in Essos, the last of Targaryens are planning to take back the Iron Throne. Prince Viserys strikes a deal with the Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo, to marry his younger sister, Daenerys, in exchange for an army to conquer Westeros.Back in Winterfell, Ned's 10-year-old son Brandon climbs a tower and finds Cersei and Jaime in an incestuous relationship. In fear of getting caught, Jaime pushes the kid out of the window.Accepting Robert's proposal, Ned accompanies the King and Queen to King's Landing with his daughters Sansa and Arya. His wife Catelyn stays behind to look after Brandon. Jon Snow, the illegitimate child of Ned Stark, decides to join the Night's Watch and goes to the Wall. Although Daenerys was reluctant to marry Drogo initially, she accepts her marriage and tries to gel up with the tribe.Bran learns that he is crippled and he will never walk again, however, he does not remember the events leading to his fall. At the Wall, Jon is struggling to adapt to his new life. In the meantime, Daenerys learns that she is pregnant with Khal Drogo's child and slowly begins to stand up to her brother Viserys.In Winterfell, Tyrion is arrested. Whereas in King's Landing Ned is searching for clues to the sudden death of Jon Arryn. On the other hand, his daughters, unaware of the political chaos, are looking forward to two very different possibilities. Sansa has already imagined herself as the queen and Arya is juggling with her sword skills. At the Wall, Jon has found a friend named Samwell Tarly and in Essos, Viserys' ongoing clashes with his newly empowered sister Danereys gets severe.The Targaryens are a threat to Westeros and Iron Throne. Knowing this, Robert plans to murder Daenerys and her unborn child. But Ned refuses to plan the assassination of pregnant Dothraki Warlady and resigns from the position of the Hand of King. But Ned's problems don't end here. Learning that Tyrion is held captive by the Starks, Jaime Lannister demands an answer from Ned and the two indulge in a vengeful fight.Back in the North, Catelyn and her captive Tyrion reach Eyrie- the home of Catelyn's sister.As a favour, Robert asks Ned to look after his affairs until he returns from hunting. Looking at the failing situation, Ned finds out that Joffrey is not Robert's biological son and decides to send his daughters Sansa and Arya back to Winterfell.In Vale, Tyrion demands a trial by combat and asks for a champion for his rescue. A mercenary named Bronn volunteers and he emerges out to be the victor killing Ser Vardis and winning Tyrion's release. On the other hand in Essos, Viserys loses his patience and threatens Drogo to kill Daenerys' unborn child. Enraged by this, Drogo kills the Targaryen prince by pouring molten gold on his head.In King's Landing, Ned confronts Cersei's incestuous secret to her and there in the forest, we learn that Robert is severely wounded by a Boar during his hunting expedition. A dying Robert pronounces Ned as the "Protector of the Realm" and asks him to rule until Joffrey reaches the right age. Soon after, Ned and his men are attacked by the Lannisters and the Lord of Winterfell is captured.At the wall, Ned's younger brother Benjen goes missing during a raid. Jon Snow and his friend Samwell Tarly are picked as stewards and the two swear their loyalties to the Night's Watch. In Essos, Robert's assassin is caught before he poisons Daenerys, following which Drogo swears to conquer the Seven Kingdoms and give it to his son.King's Landing is at unrest and the Starks are in danger. While Arya is successful in escaping the Lannisters, Sansa is caught. Learning about the treachery, Robb and Catelyn at once sprung in action to revolt against the Lannisters. Sansa begs Joffrey to show mercy upon her father Ned and the former agrees on a condition that Ned has to recognizes Joffrey's reign.A heartbreaking episode when one sees the true colours of the politicians in Game of Thrones. Although it was negotiated that Ned will be sentenced to the Wall, Joffrey orders his decapitation and makes Sansa watch it. Arya also witnesses the dreadful sight from the crowd. In Essos, Drogo is injured. His wounds have become septic and death is unavoidable. Daenerys convinces a slave woman to use blood magic to save her husband.The witch betrays Daenerys and she learns that her unborn son is dead. Drogo escapes death but he is left in a vegetative state. She takes on the charge to kill Drogo by herself and lights up his pyre.The season ends with a gripping note when Daenerys enters Drogo's burning pyre with three unhatched dragon eggs. The next morning when the pyre is cold, the Targaryen princess rises above ashes unharmed with three newborn dragons.King Robert Baratheon, Eddard Stark, Viserys Targaryen and Khal Drogo.