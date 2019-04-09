English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Feels that the Pressure of Doing Nude Scenes is Same for Male and Female Stars
Actor Richard Madden said in an interview with Vogue that male actors are also under pressure to look slim for scenes that portray them as naked.
Image: Richard Madden/Instagram
Actor Richard Madden (Game of Thrones and Bodyguard) in an interview admitted that male actors are also under pressure to look slim for scenes that portray them as naked. Speaking to Vogue, the 32-year-old actor revealed that as much as female stars, the idea of 'projecting a very unrealistic body image' takes a toll on the male actors.
Madden said, "I find myself with actor friends – after we’ve done a kind of barely eating, working out twice a day, no-carbing thing for these scenes, looking at each other and going: ‘We’re just feeding this same shit that we’re against."
Madden also shed light on the pressure of appearing lean on-screen when he said, "It doesn’t just happen to women," he said, and added, "it happens to men all the time."
There are quite a few scenes in Game of Thrones where Madden appears to be without any clothes. His words shed light on the rampant skin-showing business in films and the added effort that goes into preparing for a certain role. In his next film Rocketman, which is a biopic, Madden will feature as Elton John’s one-time manager and lover John Reid.
It was reported recently that director Dexter Fletcher was under pressure to cut out a scene in which Madden and Taron Egerton, who plays John in Rocketman, lie in bed naked together. This was done in order to secure a lower age rating in the US.
