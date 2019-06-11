Take the pledge to vote

Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Has a Wishful Thinking for Show Partners

Richard Madden's Robb Stark was killed off in season 3 of HBO's 'Game of Thrones' in the episode titled 'The Rains of Castamere.'

News18.com

Updated:June 11, 2019, 6:47 PM IST
Game of Thrones' Robb Stark Has a Wishful Thinking for Show Partners
Image: Richard Madden/Instagram
Robb Stark actor Richard Madden has admitted that he was glad that his character in HBO's drama-fantasy series Game of Thrones was killed off during the early seasons. While many fans consider his death as a shocker to this date, Madden as Robb is "thankful" to have died in The Rains of Castamere episode, before GoT reached the level of hysteria that it stands for right now.

During an interaction with actress Amy Adams as part of Variety’s Actors on Actors feature, Madden explained the reason for this. While he admitted that 30 hours of television (Robb died in season 3, episode 9) was a great learning curve for him as an actor, he was rather happy accumulating the knowledge of the trade and moving on."

He said (via independent.co.uk), "It was such a hard thing to finish because from first pilot to my death was five years. But five years was a great time to be on the show. It helped me so much with my career and experience. I learned a lot from shooting 30 hours of television. You really start to learn the trade doing that. And then I was thankful to leave it."

He further added, "The actors (who featured in the last season) must be 11 years into playing these characters. Give these guys some medals, because that is a marathon."

Since GoT, Madden has gone on to do BBC One's hit thriller Bodyguard, while he also featured in the recently released biopic on Elton John, titled Rocketman. Meanwhile, there are rumours as to Madden being cast alongside Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani in Marvel Studios' The Eternals. There are also speculations that he might star as the new James Bond, once Daniel Craig retires from the iconic role post Bond 25.

