Game of Thrones S8 E2 Preview: The White Walkers Are Here, Where are the Fighters?

Major Game of Thrones season 8 spoilers ahead!The season premiere of Game of Thrones Season 8 ended where the maiden season's first episode had--Jaime Lannister coming face-to-face with Bran Stark at Winterfell. However, this time the tables have turned, since Bran is the Three Eyed Raven and can foresee danger, unlike last time.A minute long preview of the second episode has been put up on the official channel on YouTube and shows an embattled Jaime at the center of fire from all quarters, most prominent ones being Daenerys Targaryen, whose father, the Mad King, Jaime had killed to earn the disreputable Kingslayer title, and Bran, who Jaime threw off the building, years ago. And frankly Jaime seems at his wits end. His only chance at survival is Tyrion and Varys, whom he had helped escape.Additionally, what was ominously only hinted in the first episode, in the form of a burning Ned Umber, impaled to a wall, becomes impending reality in the short clip, where we can see Ser Jorah, Jon Snow, Arya Stark, Tyrion and others disturbed over the fact that they have to face the army of the dead.Sansa and Daenerys, who got off on the wrong foot in the premiere episode, continue to find common grounds, while finding faults in each other. United is the only way at survival, judging by Tormund's claim that they only have the night to prepare.See the GoT Season 8 episode 2 preview here:Episode 2 will air on April 22, 06:30 am on Hotstar Premium. We will have to wait for the theme music to play, 7 days from now, to announce the doom on Winterfell.