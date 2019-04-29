Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
2-min read

Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?

Sansa and Tyrion's reunion at Winterfell in the final season marks the first time they've seen each other since early on in season four.

News18.com

Updated:April 29, 2019, 1:46 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
Image courtesy: HBO
Loading...
Sophie Turner’s Sansa Stark has endured one of the most brutal journeys experienced by anyone in Game of Thrones. Her character has suffered two solid seasons of abuse, misery and torture.

Her marriage to Tyrion Lannister (played by Peter Dinklage) is also one of the key moments in her character’s arc. Sansa and Tyrion got married back in third season’s episode 8, Second Sons, after Sansa's second marriage to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).

The arrangement began a marriage that continued for four episodes until infamous Joffrey Baratheon-killing in The Lion And The Rose, following which Sansa hurriedly escaped from the King’s Landing.

Their reunion at Winterfell in the season eight marks the first time they've seen each other since early on in season four.

In the latest episode, we see them share a touching moment in the crypts of Winterfell as the army of the dead converges on Stark stronghold.

At the end of the newest episode, Sansa and Tyrion find themselves hiding together, terrified. The two stare at each other for a long moment as Tyrion eventually kisses Sansa’s hand, believing that their end has come.

The scene has been hailing as one of the best moments in the whole episode, with GoT fans going gaga over Sansa and Tyrion’s unspoken affection for one another.

We have compiled a few reactions, take a look:





























Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram