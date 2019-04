Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?

tyrion kissing sansa's hand when the soft music started playing pic.twitter.com/lA06WLrMim — meg | got spoilers (@ncmeriastark) April 29, 2019

Sophie Turner's Sansa Stark has endured one of the most brutal journeys experienced by anyone in Game of Thrones. Her character has suffered two solid seasons of abuse, misery and torture.Her marriage to Tyrion Lannister (played by Peter Dinklage) is also one of the key moments in her character's arc. Sansa and Tyrion got married back in third season's episode 8, Second Sons, after Sansa's second marriage to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).The arrangement began a marriage that continued for four episodes until infamous Joffrey Baratheon-killing in The Lion And The Rose, following which Sansa hurriedly escaped from the King's Landing.Their reunion at Winterfell in the season eight marks the first time they've seen each other since early on in season four.In the latest episode, we see them share a touching moment in the crypts of Winterfell as the army of the dead converges on Stark stronghold.At the end of the newest episode, Sansa and Tyrion find themselves hiding together, terrified. The two stare at each other for a long moment as Tyrion eventually kisses Sansa's hand, believing that their end has come.The scene has been hailing as one of the best moments in the whole episode, with GoT fans going gaga over Sansa and Tyrion's unspoken affection for one another.We have compiled a few reactions, take a look: