Can 'THAT Moment' Between Sansa Stark and Tyrion Lannister Change the Fate of Game of Thrones?
Sansa and Tyrion's reunion at Winterfell in the final season marks the first time they've seen each other since early on in season four.
Image courtesy: HBO
Her marriage to Tyrion Lannister (played by Peter Dinklage) is also one of the key moments in her character’s arc. Sansa and Tyrion got married back in third season’s episode 8, Second Sons, after Sansa's second marriage to Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon).
The arrangement began a marriage that continued for four episodes until infamous Joffrey Baratheon-killing in The Lion And The Rose, following which Sansa hurriedly escaped from the King’s Landing.
Their reunion at Winterfell in the season eight marks the first time they've seen each other since early on in season four.
In the latest episode, we see them share a touching moment in the crypts of Winterfell as the army of the dead converges on Stark stronghold.
At the end of the newest episode, Sansa and Tyrion find themselves hiding together, terrified. The two stare at each other for a long moment as Tyrion eventually kisses Sansa’s hand, believing that their end has come.
The scene has been hailing as one of the best moments in the whole episode, with GoT fans going gaga over Sansa and Tyrion’s unspoken affection for one another.
We have compiled a few reactions, take a look:
tyrion kissing sansa's hand when the soft music started playing pic.twitter.com/lA06WLrMim— meg | got spoilers (@ncmeriastark) April 29, 2019
That Sansa and Tyrion moment where they knew they were about to be dead, and they just looked into each other’s eyes and Tyrion grabbed and kissed her hand. Ugh, my heart #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/8V9otzbtnY— (@Lolxaloxca) April 29, 2019
THIS was the moment that I started crying tonight Sansa and Tyrion forever ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/z7nGUucRjU— Nancie Rost (@NancieRost) April 29, 2019
Me when that piano started with Sansa and Tyrion in the crypt: pic.twitter.com/E6FVE0pM8v— Braeden Yeo (@braedeboo) April 29, 2019
that brief moment of sansa and tyrion was so emotional i cant #BattleOfWinterfell pic.twitter.com/wQbcHSygj6— bex | endgame,got spoilers (@janicesgodd) April 29, 2019
Sansa and Tyrion scenes are my new favorite thing. #GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/JkGQuuKRC0— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) April 29, 2019
Tyrion kissing Sansa’s hand. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) April 29, 2019
Tyrion kissing Sansa’s hand. #GameofThrones #ThronesYall— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) April 29, 2019
when sansa and tyrion had That moment #gameofthrones #demthrones #battleofwinterfell pic.twitter.com/b68HplBNvv— ᴅᴀɴɪ / ᴇɴᴅɢᴀᴍᴇ :( / ɢᴏᴛ (@crybabydeku) April 29, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus 7 Pro OLED Display Gets Highest Rating by DisplayMate: What Does This Mean
- From Ahan to Taimur, Bollywood Star Kids Draw Attention in Lok Sabha Elections 2019
- Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat Recommended For Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award
- Elections 2019, 4th Phase: It Is An Important Day, It Comes Once In 5 Years, So Please Use It Well, Says Kangana Ranaut
- Melisandre Knew This About Arya Stark All Along and 'Game of Thrones' Fans are Shook
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s