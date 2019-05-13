Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Game of Thrones S8 E5: Cersei Lannister Actress Reacts to THAT Final Scene With Jaime

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, episode 5.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 1:22 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Game of Thrones S8 E5: Cersei Lannister Actress Reacts to THAT Final Scene With Jaime
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, episode 5.

Lena Headey’s evil Cersei Lannister meets her end in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones Season 8. She dies alongside her twin Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, as a part of the Red Keep falls down on top of them during Daenerys Targaryen’s attack.

Now in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress has reacted to her character’s fate in the latest episode-- The Bells-- of the HBO’s fantasy drama.

Talking about the final moments of her character, Headey says, “She’s desperately unhappy and everything that’s happened becomes more real than it ever has for her. She starts to lose control of the situation. She’s destroyed every good alliance, connection, love in her life — she was always destined to be alone. And until the very, very last minute, she is, as ever, in denial of what’s actually happening.”

Read: Game of Thrones S8 E5 Review: One of the Most Ruthless, Disturbing Episodes Ever on Television

Cersei, the most ruthless leader to ever sit on the Iron Throne, shares a tearful embrace with Jaime before getting crushed by a collapsing ceiling.

Opening up on that particular scene, Headey says, “The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together.”

In episode 4, Coster-Waldau’s Jaime received criticism for abruptly leaving Ser Brienne of Tarth in order to be by Cersei’s side. And Headey describes the moment as the “biggest surprise”.

She adds, “Cersei realises just how she loves him and just how much he loves her. It’s the most authentic connection she’s ever had. Ultimately they belong together.”

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram