Game of Thrones S8 E5: Cersei Lannister Actress Reacts to THAT Final Scene With Jaime

Lena Headey's evil Cersei Lannister meets her end in the penultimate episode of Game of Thrones Season 8. She dies alongside her twin Jaime Lannister, played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, as a part of the Red Keep falls down on top of them during Daenerys Targaryen's attack.Now in an interview with Entertainment Weekly , the actress has reacted to her character's fate in the latest episode-- The Bells-- of the HBO's fantasy drama.Talking about the final moments of her character, Headey says, "She's desperately unhappy and everything that's happened becomes more real than it ever has for her. She starts to lose control of the situation. She's destroyed every good alliance, connection, love in her life — she was always destined to be alone. And until the very, very last minute, she is, as ever, in denial of what's actually happening."Cersei, the most ruthless leader to ever sit on the Iron Throne, shares a tearful embrace with Jaime before getting crushed by a collapsing ceiling.Opening up on that particular scene, Headey says, "The more we talked about it the more it seemed like the perfect end for her. They came into the world together and now they leave together."In episode 4, Coster-Waldau's Jaime received criticism for abruptly leaving Ser Brienne of Tarth in order to be by Cersei's side. And Headey describes the moment as the "biggest surprise".She adds, "Cersei realises just how she loves him and just how much he loves her. It's the most authentic connection she's ever had. Ultimately they belong together."