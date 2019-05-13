Take the pledge to vote

Game of Thrones S8 E5: Varys Actor Admits to Being 'Frustrated' With His Character Arc

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, episode 5.

News18.com

Updated:May 13, 2019, 2:22 PM IST
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, episode 5.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, episode 5.


Even though most Game of Thrones characters as well as the actors who play them have got ample recognition for their work in HBO’s one of the longest-running shows, there are still a lot of parts that didn’t get the attention they deserve. And one such definitely is Varys, essayed by Conleth Hill.

Hill has played the Master of Whispers on the HBO show since its very first season. His character has been the greatest schemer deciding who got to sit on the Iron Throne since the show’s inception and has even helped influence so many of the biggest events in the fantasy drama.

But past few seasons reduced his character to a mere spectator of the whole politics in Westeros, much to fans’ disappointment. He was often the butt of jokes about his sexuality.

In the latest episode, he meets his fate when Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon burns him to death. And now in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hill has admitted to being “frustrated” with how the past few seasons of the show have turned out to be for his character.

Read: Game of Thrones S8 E5 Review: One of the Most Ruthless, Disturbing Episodes Ever on Television

The actor has revealed that he was quite "inconsolable" after learning his character would die.

"I took it very personally. I took it as a person, not as an actor or an artist. I understood the reactions of previous actors who had been in same position a lot more than I did at the time,” he said.

He continued: "That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine. It’s the nature of a multi-character show It was kind of frustrating.”

The actor also expressed disappointment that Varys did not have one last meeting with Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) before the latter’s death last season.

“I think they tried to make that work and couldn’t. It just felt like after season 6, I kind of dropped off the edge. I can’t complain because it’s six great seasons and I had some great scenes these last two seasons. But that’s when It changed for me a little,” he said.

