English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Game of Thrones S8 E5: Varys Actor Admits to Being 'Frustrated' With His Character Arc
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, episode 5.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Loading...
Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8, episode 5.
Even though most Game of Thrones characters as well as the actors who play them have got ample recognition for their work in HBO’s one of the longest-running shows, there are still a lot of parts that didn’t get the attention they deserve. And one such definitely is Varys, essayed by Conleth Hill.
Hill has played the Master of Whispers on the HBO show since its very first season. His character has been the greatest schemer deciding who got to sit on the Iron Throne since the show’s inception and has even helped influence so many of the biggest events in the fantasy drama.
But past few seasons reduced his character to a mere spectator of the whole politics in Westeros, much to fans’ disappointment. He was often the butt of jokes about his sexuality.
In the latest episode, he meets his fate when Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon burns him to death. And now in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hill has admitted to being “frustrated” with how the past few seasons of the show have turned out to be for his character.
Read: Game of Thrones S8 E5 Review: One of the Most Ruthless, Disturbing Episodes Ever on Television
The actor has revealed that he was quite "inconsolable" after learning his character would die.
"I took it very personally. I took it as a person, not as an actor or an artist. I understood the reactions of previous actors who had been in same position a lot more than I did at the time,” he said.
He continued: "That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine. It’s the nature of a multi-character show It was kind of frustrating.”
The actor also expressed disappointment that Varys did not have one last meeting with Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) before the latter’s death last season.
“I think they tried to make that work and couldn’t. It just felt like after season 6, I kind of dropped off the edge. I can’t complain because it’s six great seasons and I had some great scenes these last two seasons. But that’s when It changed for me a little,” he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Even though most Game of Thrones characters as well as the actors who play them have got ample recognition for their work in HBO’s one of the longest-running shows, there are still a lot of parts that didn’t get the attention they deserve. And one such definitely is Varys, essayed by Conleth Hill.
Hill has played the Master of Whispers on the HBO show since its very first season. His character has been the greatest schemer deciding who got to sit on the Iron Throne since the show’s inception and has even helped influence so many of the biggest events in the fantasy drama.
But past few seasons reduced his character to a mere spectator of the whole politics in Westeros, much to fans’ disappointment. He was often the butt of jokes about his sexuality.
In the latest episode, he meets his fate when Daenerys Targaryen’s Drogon burns him to death. And now in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hill has admitted to being “frustrated” with how the past few seasons of the show have turned out to be for his character.
Read: Game of Thrones S8 E5 Review: One of the Most Ruthless, Disturbing Episodes Ever on Television
The actor has revealed that he was quite "inconsolable" after learning his character would die.
"I took it very personally. I took it as a person, not as an actor or an artist. I understood the reactions of previous actors who had been in same position a lot more than I did at the time,” he said.
He continued: "That’s been my feeling the last couple seasons, that my character became more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more. That’s fine. It’s the nature of a multi-character show It was kind of frustrating.”
The actor also expressed disappointment that Varys did not have one last meeting with Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) before the latter’s death last season.
“I think they tried to make that work and couldn’t. It just felt like after season 6, I kind of dropped off the edge. I can’t complain because it’s six great seasons and I had some great scenes these last two seasons. But that’s when It changed for me a little,” he said.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Latest Facebook App For Android Has The Shocking Habit of Sending Notifications Even When Signed Out
- Honda To Continue Selling Diesel Models Post BS-VI Regulations
- Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show in Satin Blazer During Jonas Brothers Performance
- This is How Kiara Advani Countered Trolls Over Botox Rumours
- IPL 2019 Final | Want to Lift the World Cup Trophy as Well: Hardik
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results