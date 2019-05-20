Take the pledge to vote

3-min read

Game of Thrones S8 E6 Review: The Iron Throne Feels like a Mopping-up Exercise

Game of Thrones premiered its finale on Monday morning. Read our spoiler free review of 'The Iron Throne' here.

Shrishti Negi | News18.com@shrishti_03

Updated:May 20, 2019, 10:40 AM IST
Game of Thrones S8 E6 Review: The Iron Throne Feels like a Mopping-up Exercise
Image Courtesy: HBO/Game of Thrones
The Iron Throne
Directors: D B Weiss and David Benioff
Cast: Kit Harington, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage

We’ve finally come to the end.

The Game of Thrones series finale is finally upon us. For some, its demise would come as a relief, considering the constant criticism that has come its way, especially in the last season, while others would be staring into their post-Game of Thrones life with mixed emotions.

After eight seasons and nearly 75 hours of storytelling, HBO’s fantasy series has been an extraordinary scrutiny of moral transformation, guilt, conscience and control. And with its 73rd and final episode, showrunners DB Weiss and David Benioff have closed the lid on the story of Thrones and virtually every other character still on the show, completing the saga that began nearly a decade ago.

Game of Thrones is one of the most brutal shows I’ve ever watched from start to finish. But until the finale Sunday, I never thought of it as a show that took love as its central theme. It started with Jaime Lannister's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) passionate romance with his twin sister Cersei (Lena Headey)-- one of the few true love stories in the show—and ended with the very journey that began with “falling in love.” Maybe that will read as mawkishness to some viewers. However, I feel satisfied.

The 80 minutes of the series take all the story threads that were still hanging and wrap them up, not quite neatly though. But it did make me see the whole arc-- all the hours that led up to this one.

As the final episode opens in the wake of last week's penultimate The Bells, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) undergoes another state of change. She sees her acts as liberation and now wants to free all the people of the world (provided they bend the knee to her, otherwise we are pretty much aware about how she has been functioning lately).

While there were many unexpected moments on the last episode, its biggest shocking moment came when Daenerys decided to set King’s Landing on fire, killing almost everyone in the city. I wasn’t really hoping from Weiss and Benioff to address the controversial scene in the latest episode, just like they didn’t care to tell us about a lot of other plots, but thankfully they at least considered it important enough to discuss on the show. That conversation brings so much perspective to why Daenerys has become what she has become.

Jon Snow’s (Kit Harington) misapprehensions about Dany have come true and now he is grappling with the potential consequences of it. He obviously loves Dany but He is not Jaime, who could silently see his lover kill innocents and do nothing about it. “The things we do for love” was only valid to Jaime’s character simply because the writers can’t break the tradition of showing Jon as a great guy, who is actually blinded by his own self-righteousness.

But he does ‘something’ at last, however, that’s a different thing his act will leave GOT viewers divided. To be honest, I don’t really think Jon’s last moves were supposed to be hard to predict, at least not once the showrunners started unfolding.

In many ways, that final hour feels like the show’s final destination somehow. However, the last few moments definitely feel like mopping-up exercises, to some extent. Perhaps because the choices and decisions made at the start of Season 8 ultimately hampered what the last episode could do.

Having said that, The Iron Throne was not without emotional moments, and it goes without saying that the performances were top-notch, especially from Peter Dinklage, who plays Tyrion Lannister on the show. He finally proves why he is the most intellect and wisest advice on the show.

The finale aside, in the bigger picture, Thrones will one hundred per cent go down in history as the most crazily followed show ever. And at the end we got what we deserved.

That being said, love it or hate it but you just can’t ignore it!

Rating: 3/5​

