Game of Thrones Season 8: These 3 GoT Fan Theories You Should Seriously Consider

There are just a few days to go until the eighth and final season of Game of Thrones returns, so fans are naturally spending time re-watching the series before the "Beginning of the End" officially starts.On top of that, we've got a couple of GoT maniacs claiming they know what happens in the final season of the HBO's longest running fantasy drama, though none have provided any proof. That said, you absolutely have to read the following "spoilers," which supposedly reveal the plot of how the season will end. We must warn you that there's no way to verify the authenticity of these theories until the season airs on April 14 (April 15 in India). If you want to avoid spoilers or fan theories that will plant things in your head before the season 8 premieres though, you'd better steer clear. But if you're used to going through them then you should definitely check these theories out (via the Guardian ):Jon Snow is going to stab the Night King through Daenerys' heart, so the sword catches on fire, just like the dragons shot flames through her in Qarth. The prophecy will therefore be fulfilled. Jon Snow will take the Iron Throne, although he doesn't want it. Lucy, 50s, teacher, Australia.Cersei will have to give her baby to the Night King. I believe this will involve some sort of sacrifice for the benefit of all. David, 49, designer, Windsor.I imagine Tyrion and Dany will survive, with one of them set to close the series by walking into the throne room and sitting on the throne, the sole remaining player in the power mix. Naturally, they will have their head bowed as they do so, and the final moment in the series will be them raising their head and revealing their bright blue eyes, a classic ending to denote the inevitability and unbeatability of the undead. Ben Bernards, 44, debit card program manager, Gothenburg, Sweden.